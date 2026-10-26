Mahindra Vision S spied yet again ahead of India launch

Indian automaker Mahindra was recently spotted testing its Vision S SUV yet again. The increased sightings of the fully camouflaged SUV suggest that the SUV is production-ready. The Vision S SUV was spotted being tested in rough conditions and harsh terrain in Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh. Unveiled as a concept in August 2025, the Vision S is part of Mahindra’s upcoming SUV range based on the NU_IQ modular platform. The production version is expected to launch in 2027, although the automaker has yet to reveal its final name, specifications or launch timeline.

Mahindra Vision S: Design

The Mahindra Vision S that was recently spotted was covered in heavy camouflage. Despite the heavy camouflage, the upright stance and boxy proportions of the test mule remain familiar to that of the concept showcased last year. Notably, the front of the SUV features a wide grille with vertical slats, L-shaped lighting elements and a massive lower air intake. In addition, the SUV’s side profile features pronounced wheel arches, chunky body cladding, flush-fitting door handles, side steps, along with what look to be 18-inch alloy wheels. The rear section of the Vision S test mule had a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, giving the SUV an extremely rugged look which is reminiscent of the Thar. The upright tailgate and vertically positioned tail-lamps further reinforce its traditional SUV design.

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Mahindra Vision S: Interior and Features

Mahindra Vision S test mule interior (Image Credit: IG: Bunny Punia and Techveers)

The interior of the test mule had a modern dashboard layout with two large screens. One is the digital touchscreen infotainment system. The other is the digital instrument cluster. Also, the air-conditioning vents are oriented vertically, which gives the dashboard a unique look. Interestingly, Mahindra has kept physical buttons for critical functions. Not only that, but the test mule boasted a manual transmission with a six-speed gearbox. Since the vehicle seen in the video is still a test model, its equipment may differ from the final production version. Features such as powered seats, ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof remain unconfirmed and could vary by variant.

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Mahindra Vision S: Expected Powertrain Options and Launch

The Vision S will be built on Mahindra’s NU_IQ modular platform, which is designed to accommodate different powertrain configurations. Petrol and diesel engines are expected to be offered, while hybrid and electric powertrains have also been discussed as possibilities. The Indian automaker has not yet confirmed the SUV’s final engine options or technical specifications. The production model is currently expected to arrive in 2027, with further details likely to emerge closer to its launch.

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