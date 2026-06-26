Mahindra Vision S spied with production-spec headlamps and front-end design

Mahindra 's upcoming Vision S SUV has been spotted testing yet again, revealing new details about the production-ready model. The latest spy shots showcase what appears to be the final headlamp and front design.

Production-spec headlamps spotted

Although the test mule remains heavily camouflaged, the front-end features square LED elements that closely resemble those we saw on the concept. This setup suggests Mahindra is prioritising a more rugged and practical design for the production model.

The prototype also retains the upright stance, squared-off body panels and rear-mounted spare wheel, giving it a strong SUV character that aligns with Mahindra's off-road heritage.

Diesel engine confirmed

One of the biggest takeaways from the previous spy shots is the presence of an AdBlue filler cap. Since AdBlue is used in modern diesel vehicles to reduce emissions, its inclusion strongly suggests that the Vision S will be available with a diesel powertrain.

Mahindra has already confirmed that the Vision S will receive internal combustion engine options. The SUV will be based on the brand's new Freedom_NU architecture, which has been engineered to support petrol, diesel and all-electric powertrains.

Cabin expected to borrow from the concept

While the latest prototype does not reveal the interior, earlier spy shots offered a glimpse of the cabin. The production model is expected to retain several design elements showcased on the Vision S concept, including uniquely styled AC vents, physical shortcut buttons, redesigned seats, a three-spoke steering wheel, a 60:40 split-folding rear seat and a panoramic sunroof.

The concept's Vision branding, however, is unlikely to make it to the final production version. The concept also previewed a modern dashboard with dual digital displays, although the final equipment list is yet to be confirmed.

The design of the Vision S is very boxy giving it that muscular and rugged look.

To slot between XUV 3XO and Scorpio

The Vision S is expected to be positioned above the XUV 3XO and below the Scorpio lineup, giving Mahindra another offering in the compact SUV space. Vehicles based on the Freedom_NU platform are scheduled to enter production from 2027.

Also Read : Two Mahindra electric SUVs spotted testing in Spiti Valley; What can they be?

One of four Freedom_NU concepts

The Vision S was unveiled alongside three other concepts, Vision SXT, Vision T and Vision X, during Mahindra's Freedom_NU showcase. Together, the four concept SUVs highlighted the company's future design direction and demonstrated the versatility of its new modular monocoque platform, which has been designed to accommodate multiple body styles and propulsion technologies.

As testing continues, more details about the production-spec Vision S, including its engine options, features and launch timeline, are expected to emerge in the coming months.

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