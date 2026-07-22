Mahindra Vision S prototype spotted testing in Spiti Valley

Indian automaker Mahindra has been spotted testing the prototype of the Vision S concept in Spiti Valley, which was revealed around this time last year. The production-ready Mahindra Vision S has been spotted several times; however, this is the first time it has been tested on terrain as extreme as the Spiti Valley. Additionally, the Indian automaker is expected to reveal a new SUV on August 15, which is expected to be the production-ready version of the Mahindra Vision S.

Mahindra has tested the Vision S prototype in Spiti Valley ahead of its expected August 15 debut. The rugged SUV is likely to offer modern features, petrol, diesel and possible electric powertrains

Mahindra Vision S: Expected Exterior

The prototype of the Mahindra Vision S gets boxy proportions and an upright stance, much like the Scorpio and Scorpio N. Popular opinion suggests that the Mahindra Vision S is expected to be a modern take on the Scorpio. Additionally, the front grille features six broad vertical slats, giving the SUV a rugged look with chunky bumpers and LED headlamps, to sum up the front fascia. The side profile gets flared wheel arches, body-coloured outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs) with integrated turn indicators, flush door handles and approximately 18-inch alloy wheels, among others. The rear profile of the SUV gets a boxy profile much like the front, with the spare tyre fitted at the rear door and vertically stacked tail lamps, among others. Notably, the panoramic sunroof in the Mahindra Vision S prototype is clearly visible in the video.

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Mahindra Vision S: Expected Interior

The interior of the Vision S prototype is expected to be equipped with a twin-spoke steering wheel, automatic climate control, a triple-screen layout including the instrument cluster and infotainment system, Level 2 ADAS, rear AC vents, all four power windows, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging pad, a front centre armrest with storage, electric parking brake, auto hold, terrain controls, and multiple drive modes, among others.

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Mahindra Vision S: Expected Engine

The Mahindra Vision S is expected to be powered by internal combustion engines, including a petrol and diesel engine. However, it is still not confirmed whether the two engines would be the mStallion and mHawk engines which power the current ScorpioN. Reports suggest that the Vision S could be offered in an electric avatar, which would mean the further expansion of the Mahindra Electric SUVs' portfolio.

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