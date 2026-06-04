Mahindra Vision S moves closer to production; fresh spy shots reveal key details

Mahindra's upcoming Vision S compact SUV has been spotted testing once again, offering fresh clues about the production-bound model. The SUV is among several future products that will be underpinned by the brand's new Freedom_NU architecture, previously referred to as the NU_IQ platform. Earlier spy shots had hinted at an internal combustion engine (ICE) powertrain, and the presence of an AdBlue filler cap on the latest test mule further points towards a diesel-powered variant being part of the lineup.

Despite being heavily camouflaged, the latest prototype reveals a headlamp setup that is inspired by the current-generation Thar. Previous sightings had also provided a glimpse of the cabin, which seems to retain several elements from the Vision S concept. These include distinctive AC vents, physical button controls, redesigned seats, a three-spoke steering wheel, a 60:40 split-folding rear bench, and a panoramic sunroof. However, the Vision branding showcased on the concept is unlikely to make it to the final production model.

Positioned between the XUV 3XO and Scorpio

While Mahindra is yet to disclose detailed mechanical specifications, the Vision S has been confirmed to receive ICE powertrain options. The modular Freedom_NU platform has been engineered to support petrol, diesel, and all-electric powertrains, giving the company flexibility across multiple vehicle segments.

The production-spec Vision S is expected to be positioned above the XUV 3XO and below the Scorpio range. Vehicles based on the Freedom_NU platform are scheduled to enter production from 2027.

Also Read : Mahindra files steering wheel design patent for future SUVs

One of four freedom_NU Concepts

Mahindra unveiled four SUV concepts during its Freedom_NU event in August: Vision S, Vision SXT, Vision T, and Vision X. Each concept represents a distinct body style and target audience while showcasing the company's future design language and engineering direction.

At the heart of these vehicles is the new monocoque Freedom_NU architecture, developed to accommodate multiple body styles and a wide range of propulsion technologies.

The design of the Vision S is very boxy giving it that muscular and rugged look.

What the latest spy shots reveal

The test vehicle retains the upright and boxy proportions first seen on the concept model. A rear-mounted spare wheel, a traditional Scorpio design element, remains intact. One major departure from the concept is the front lighting setup, as the prototype features circular headlamps instead of the inverted L-shaped units showcased on the show car.

Although the interior remains hidden in the latest spy images, the concept previewed a modern cabin equipped with dual digital displays and a technology-focused layout. More details about the production-ready interior are expected to surface as the launch approaches.

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