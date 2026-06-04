Mahindra Vision S moves closer to production; fresh spy shots reveal key details

Mahindra's upcoming Vision S compact SUV has been spotted testing once again, offering fresh clues about the production-bound model. The SUV is among several future products that will be underpinned by the brand's new Freedom_NU architecture, previously referred to as the NU_IQ platform. Earlier spy shots had hinted at an internal combustion engine (ICE) powertrain, and the presence of an AdBlue filler cap on the latest test mule further points towards a diesel-powered variant being part of the lineup.

Despite being heavily camouflaged, the latest prototype reveals a headlamp setup that is inspired by the current-generation Thar. Previous sightings had also provided a glimpse of the cabin, which seems to retain several elements from the Vision S concept. These include distinctive AC vents, physical button controls, redesigned seats, a three-spoke steering wheel, a 60:40 split-folding rear bench, and a panoramic sunroof. However, the Vision branding showcased on the concept is unlikely to make it to the final production model.

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Positioned between the XUV 3XO and Scorpio

While Mahindra is yet to disclose detailed mechanical specifications, the Vision S has been confirmed to receive ICE powertrain options. The modular Freedom_NU platform has been engineered to support petrol, diesel, and all-electric powertrains, giving the company flexibility across multiple vehicle segments.

The production-spec Vision S is expected to be positioned above the XUV 3XO and below the Scorpio range. Vehicles based on the Freedom_NU platform are scheduled to enter production from 2027.

Also Read : Mahindra files steering wheel design patent for future SUVs

One of four freedom_NU Concepts

Mahindra unveiled four SUV concepts during its Freedom_NU event in August: Vision S, Vision SXT, Vision T, and Vision X. Each concept represents a distinct body style and target audience while showcasing the company's future design language and engineering direction.

At the heart of these vehicles is the new monocoque Freedom_NU architecture, developed to accommodate multiple body styles and a wide range of propulsion technologies.

The design of the Vision S is very boxy giving it that muscular and rugged look.

What the latest spy shots reveal

The test vehicle retains the upright and boxy proportions first seen on the concept model. A rear-mounted spare wheel, a traditional Scorpio design element, remains intact. One major departure from the concept is the front lighting setup, as the prototype features circular headlamps instead of the inverted L-shaped units showcased on the show car.

Although the interior remains hidden in the latest spy images, the concept previewed a modern cabin equipped with dual digital displays and a technology-focused layout. More details about the production-ready interior are expected to surface as the launch approaches.

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