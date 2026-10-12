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Mahindra Vision S design patent filed in India

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 12 Oct 2026, 16:19 pm
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Mahindra Vision S has been spied again ahead of its planned 2027 production, revealing concept-inspired styling, familiar cabin elements and potential diesel, manual gearbox and electric powertrain options

Mahindra Vision S design patent filed
Mahindra Vision S design patent filed in India
Mahindra Vision S design patent filed
Mahindra Vision S design patent filed in India

Indian automaker Mahindra has recently filed a design patent for the Vision S concept in India. Additionally, the company unveiled its NU_IQ platform-based SUV concepts on August 15, 2025, announcing plans to commence production in 2027. The Mahindra Vision S has been spotted testing, while the Vision X, Vision T and Vision SXT have appeared in patent documents.

Mahindra Vision S: Exterior Design

The design patent suggests that the production version of the Vision S will retain multiple styling elements showcased by the concept. The front fascia appears to follow the concept's design, while the side profile features familiar wheel arches and roof rails. The rear could also retain the connected tail-light arrangement seen on an earlier test mule. However, the final design could feature some changes before the SUV enters production.

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Mahindra Vision S: Interior and Features

The cabin of the test vehicle appears to carry over several design elements from the concept, including vertically oriented, stylised air-conditioning vents and a steering wheel borrowed from Mahindra's BE electric SUV range. The steering wheel design could, however, be revised for the production model. Additionally, the company has not yet revealed the Vision S's technical specifications or confirmed its final name. The SUV has reportedly also been referred to as the Scorpio Sport, raising the possibility of a sub-four-metre derivative.

Also Read : Volvo EX90 launched in India at 1.26 crore; offers 625 km range

Mahindra Vision S: Engine and Powertrain Options

Spy images and videos have indicated that the Vision S could be offered with a manual gearbox and a diesel engine. However, Mahindra has not officially confirmed either configuration. Given the modular nature of the NU_IQ platform, an all-electric version could also be under consideration. The automaker may be developing multiple powertrain options for the SUV, although further details regarding its engine specifications, transmission choices and potential EV variant remain unavailable.

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First Published Date: 12 Oct 2026, 16:19 pm IST
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