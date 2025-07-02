Mahindra Vision.S concept teased ahead of debut on August 15

Mahindra & Mahindra is gearing up for a massive showcase of its future models on August 15, 2025, and the automaker has dropped a new teaser for the upcoming Vision.S concept. The Mahindra Vision.S Concept teaser shows a glimpse of the upright nose, a clamshell bonnet with vents, and flared wheel arches, hinting at a sharply styled SUV. Interestingly, Mahindra teased a new concept called the ‘Vision.T’ a few days prior.

Mahindra Vision.S Concept: What To Expect?

There’s no word on what the Mahindra Vision.S concept could be but the top-down view gives a glimpse of what we can expect. The teaser caption reads, “Muscular presence redefined," hinting at a butch SUV in the works. An all-new model, dubbed as the next-generation Bolero Neo, was spotted testing with boxy proportions recently, and the new concept could preview the same.

There’s no word yet on the powertrain options but the upcoming offering could get petrol, diesel, and even electric motors. It’ll also be interesting to see if the SUV specialist has any hybrid plans it would like to share, if recent reports are anything to go by. Of course, all of this remains conjecture at this point, and more details will unravel closer to the debut.

Mahindra Indian Independence Day Specials

It’s likely that the upcoming concept version will be underpinned by an all-new platform, which will also debut on August 15. The company is calling its special event ‘Freedom_Nu’, as part of its annual extravaganza for new models.

Mahindra has been bullish about the Indian Independence Day to showcase its future vehicles. The automaker introduced the second-generation Thar in 2020, followed by the XUV700, and more recently, the Thar Roxx in 2024. The automaker also revealed the Thar.e concept on August 15, 2023, and it’s likely that the Mahindra Vision.T Concept could be a closer-to-production version of the electrified Thar.

Going by the teasers, we expect the manufacturer has two more concepts planned, which will be previewed in the coming days. Certainly, a wide array of new models are in the works at Mahindra. Which model are you most excited for?

