Mahindra to showcase 4 new concepts: Live and latest updates

What are the changes to the interior of the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition? The cabin is adorned with suede and leather, featuring gold sepia accent stitching and Bat emblems integrated throughout. The dashboard showcases a brushed Alchemy Gold Batman Edition plaque with unique numbering, highlighting its exclusivity. The charcoal leather instrument panel is enhanced with a brushed gold halo that encircles the driver’s cockpit. The gold accents are also present on the steering wheel, In-Touch Controller, and Electronic Parking Brake, while the key fob is embellished in coordinating Alchemy Gold. The Bat emblem is additionally embossed on the “Boost" button, seatbacks, interior labels, and the pinstripe graphic on the passenger-side dashboard. The Dark Knight theme is further emphasized with Batman Edition branding on racecar-inspired door straps, a Batman Edition welcome animation on the infotainment display, and even custom exterior sounds that are reportedly inspired by the Batmobile. The cabin gets upholstered in suede and leather with gold sepia accent stitching and gets a brushed gold halo around the driver cockpit

What are the cosmetic changes to the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition? The vehicle showcases a unique Satin Black exterior paint complemented by custom Batman decals on the front doors and the inscription "BE 6 × The Dark Knight" on the rear. It is equipped with new R20 alloy wheels that enhance its aggressive appearance, and the suspension components are adorned in Alchemy gold. The Bat emblem from The Dark Knight Trilogy is prominently displayed on various exterior features, such as the hub caps, front quarter panels, rear bumper, windows, and rear windshield. Additionally, the Infinity Roof is embellished with the iconic Bat symbol in red, while the Night Trail carpet lamps illuminate the logo onto the ground.

Day 1 of Freedom NU event On Day 1 of the event, the brand launched the Batman Edition of the BE 6. It is priced at ₹27.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the BE 6 Batman Edition open on August 23rd, and deliveries will begin on September 20, 2025, coinciding with International Batman Day.

