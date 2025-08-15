HT Auto
LIVE UPDATES

Mahindra to showcase 4 new concepts: Live and latest updates

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 15 Aug 2025, 08:45 am
  • Mahindra is all-set to unveil four new concepts in Mumbai today. Here are all the live updates.

Mahindra Vision concept
Mahindra is calling it the Freedom NU event. It is being hosted in Mumbai.
Mahindra is hosting its Freedom NU event in Mumbai today. The brand will be showcasing four new concepts. They are named Vision T, Vision S, Vision SXT and Vision X. Here are all the live and latest updates on the new concepts by the homegrown manufacturer.

15 Aug 2025, 08:45 am IST

What are the changes to the interior of the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition?

The cabin is adorned with suede and leather, featuring gold sepia accent stitching and Bat emblems integrated throughout. The dashboard showcases a brushed Alchemy Gold Batman Edition plaque with unique numbering, highlighting its exclusivity. The charcoal leather instrument panel is enhanced with a brushed gold halo that encircles the driver’s cockpit.

The gold accents are also present on the steering wheel, In-Touch Controller, and Electronic Parking Brake, while the key fob is embellished in coordinating Alchemy Gold. The Bat emblem is additionally embossed on the “Boost" button, seatbacks, interior labels, and the pinstripe graphic on the passenger-side dashboard. The Dark Knight theme is further emphasized with Batman Edition branding on racecar-inspired door straps, a Batman Edition welcome animation on the infotainment display, and even custom exterior sounds that are reportedly inspired by the Batmobile.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition
The cabin gets upholstered in suede and leather with gold sepia accent stitching and gets a brushed gold halo around the driver cockpit
15 Aug 2025, 08:29 am IST

What are the cosmetic changes to the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition?

The vehicle showcases a unique Satin Black exterior paint complemented by custom Batman decals on the front doors and the inscription "BE 6 × The Dark Knight" on the rear. It is equipped with new R20 alloy wheels that enhance its aggressive appearance, and the suspension components are adorned in Alchemy gold.

The Bat emblem from The Dark Knight Trilogy is prominently displayed on various exterior features, such as the hub caps, front quarter panels, rear bumper, windows, and rear windshield. Additionally, the Infinity Roof is embellished with the iconic Bat symbol in red, while the Night Trail carpet lamps illuminate the logo onto the ground.

15 Aug 2025, 08:01 am IST

Day 1 of Freedom NU event

On Day 1 of the event, the brand launched the Batman Edition of the BE 6. It is priced at 27.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the BE 6 Batman Edition open on August 23rd, and deliveries will begin on September 20, 2025, coinciding with International Batman Day.

15 Aug 2025, 07:40 am IST

Mahindra to showcase four concepts

Mahindra will be showcasing four concepts at their Freedom NU event. The brand is calling them Vision T, Vision S, Vision SXT and Vision X. More details about them will be revealed later in the day.

First Published Date: 15 Aug 2025, 07:40 am IST

