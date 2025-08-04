HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mahindra To Manage Rare Earth Magnets Through Alternative Sources For Next 9 Months, Says Cfo

Mahindra to pursue engineering actions to address rare earth magnet crisis: Group CFO

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Aug 2025, 07:32 am
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Mahindra is seeing no crunch in rare earth magnet for its product portfolio for the next nine months.

Mahindra XUV3XO
Mahindra is seeing no crunch in rare earth magnet for its product portfolio for the next nine months.
Mahindra XUV3XO
Mahindra is seeing no crunch in rare earth magnet for its product portfolio for the next nine months.
Get Launch Updates on
Mahindra e20 NXT arrow icon
Notify me

Mahindra plans to manage rare earth magnet supplies through alternative sourcing channels for the next nine months and will pursue engineering efforts to address the shortage of the critical raw material amid a growing product portfolio. This comes after the auto industry has been facing a crunch in the rare earth magnet supply, which is one of the key raw materials for automotive production, used in both electric vehicles as well as internal combustion engine-propelled vehicles.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon

The imposition of export restrictions by China on key rare earth magnets has resulted in supply chain bottlenecks, impacting multiple sectors, including the auto industry. The rare earth magnets are essential components across sectors like automobiles and renewable energy.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra e20 NXT
BatteryCapacity Icon15 kWh Range Icon140 km
₹ 6 - 8 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Xuv500 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV500 2025
Engine Icon2179 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Thar E (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Thar E
BatteryCapacity Icon75 kWh Range Icon400 km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Global Pik Up (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Global Pik Up
Engine Icon2498 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Xev 7e (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XEV 7e
₹ 21 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

PTI has reported that Mahindra has taken steps to build inventory through alternative sources to take care of the problem. "Basis, all the actions we have taken, FY26 is more or less managed. We have to now work on some medium and long-term actions," said Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Group Chief Financial Officer Amarjyoti Barua. He also added that this strategy has panned out well for the company so far, and it does not foresee any major risk for the next nine months. "But considering the growth plans we have, we have to think about a much bigger play than what the tactical plays we have done, and that is going to require a lot more engineering effort," Barua further said, while adding that Mahindra's engineers are working on various methods to work out a solution.

Interestingly, Mahindra CFO's comment comes in similar lines to Maruti Suzuki. Last week, Maruti Suzuki stated that its engineers are working to mitigate the rare earth magnet shortage, and there has been no impact on its production so far. Among others, Hyundai Motor India has also stated that it is not facing any production issues due to the shortage of rare earth magnets.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 04 Aug 2025, 07:32 am IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.