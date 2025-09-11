Mahindra to honour all vehicle warranty commitments with E20 fuel usage

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced it will honour all warranty commitments to customers on account of the E20 fuel usage. The automaker has issued the advisory to customers and dealers alike, ensuring older Mahindra vehicles remain covered under the official warranty period. The auto giant also stated that its engines are fully compliant with existing gasoline standards and can be “operated safely" with E20 fuel.

Mahindra said that while older vehicles are completely safe to drive, they could see a minor variation in acceleration or fuel efficiency, depending on the driver behaviour.



Mahindra said that vehicles produced after April 1, 2025, are specifically calibrated for E20 fuel compliance to ensure acceleration and fuel efficiency. The automaker added that vehicles produced earlier could see a minor variation in acceleration or fuel efficiency, depending on the driver's behaviour. That said, Mahindra stated that its older vehicles are “completely safe to drive" with the new E20 fuel.

Mahindra said its engines are fully compliant with existing gasoline standards and can be operated safely with E20 fuel

The company further stated that it has been at the “forefront of supporting and embracing government initiatives surrounding alternative fuels, especially biofuels, whenever mandated. We believe in contributing to a sustainable future through innovative automotive solutions."

The announcement should instil more confidence in Mahindra customers over their vehicle warranty being honoured. Most vehicles manufactured before April are compatible with up to E10 or a 10 per cent ethanol blend. That said, manufacturers building engines for India have factored in adulteration over the years, making the power mills more resilient to different fuel types.

What Is E20 Fuel?

The E20 fuel essentially brings a 20 per cent ethanol mix to petrol. Several vehicle users have complained about a drop in fuel efficiency by up to 15-20 per cent with the use of the new fuel. Moreover, the corrosive nature of ethanol is said to further damage the engine and other internal components over prolonged use. In contrast, the central government has maintained that the E20 blend does not hurt the life of the vehicle. It also claims that the drop in fuel efficiency is reportedly 1-2 per cent, as per the testing agencies.

