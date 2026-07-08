Mahindra to hike SUV prices by up to 2.7% from July 10 amid rising input costs

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced an average price increase of 2.7 per cent across its SUV portfolio and 2 per cent on its commercial vehicle range, effective July 10, 2026. The company said the revision has become necessary due to continued escalation in commodity prices, with the exact increase varying depending on the model and variant.

The latest revision comes at a time when Mahindra is witnessing strong momentum in the Indian market, backed by robust SUV demand and a packed product pipeline that includes facelifts, special editions and new electric vehicles.

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Commodity costs behind the latest revision

Like several other manufacturers that have revised prices in recent months, Mahindra has attributed the increase primarily to rising input costs. The company said it has absorbed a significant portion of these increases over the past few months, but has now decided to pass on part of the additional burden to customers.

The revised prices will be applicable across Mahindra's SUV lineup from July 10 onwards.

Mahindra riding on strong sales momentum

The announcement comes shortly after Mahindra reported another healthy month of SUV sales. The brand has continued to register double-digit year-on-year growth, with models such as the Scorpio N, XUV700, Thar Roxx, XUV 3XO and the newly introduced electric SUVs contributing to the overall volumes.

The company's sustained growth reflects the continued demand for utility vehicles in India, helping Mahindra maintain its position among the country's leading SUV manufacturers.

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Busy year with multiple product updates

Mahindra has been steadily refreshing its portfolio over the past few months. Most recently, the XEV 9e received a new Cineluxe Edition, introducing an exclusive exterior colour and cosmetic enhancements aimed at buyers looking for a more premium appearance.

Meanwhile, development work on future products continues at full pace. The upcoming Vision S concept has already been spotted testing on public roads, indicating that Mahindra is progressing with its next phase of SUVs.

The company has also filed a patent for the SXT nameplate, hinting at another potential addition to its growing product portfolio, although official details remain under wraps.

Scorpio N facelift also in the works

Mahindra is also working on a facelift for the popular Scorpio N. Test mules have been spotted on multiple occasions, suggesting updates to the exterior styling, interior technology and feature list while retaining the SUV's proven mechanical package.

The facelift is expected to help the Scorpio N remain competitive in the increasingly crowded body-on-frame SUV segment.

More launches expected in the coming months

With electric vehicles, updated ICE SUVs and potential new nameplates all in various stages of development, Mahindra appears set for another action-packed year. While the latest price hike may slightly increase the cost of ownership, the company's expanding product portfolio and strong market performance indicate that it remains focused on strengthening its presence across multiple segments.

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