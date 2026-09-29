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Mahindra That OG: On-road price of base and top variants in 4 metro cities

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 29 Sept 2026, 09:32 am
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Mahindra Thar OG comes as a revamped iteration of the mighty Mahindra Thar three-door lifestyle SUV.

Mahindra Thar OG
Mahindra Thar OG comes as a revamped iteration of the mighty Mahindra Thar three-door lifestyle SUV.
Mahindra Thar OG
Mahindra Thar OG comes as a revamped iteration of the mighty Mahindra Thar three-door lifestyle SUV.
Mahindra Thar OG
EMI starting at just
₹13,500/ month
Check Eligibility

Mahindra launched the Thar OG in India just a few days ago, at a price ranging between 10.32 lakh and 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mahindra Thar OG comes as a revised iteration of the three-door lifestyle SUV, the Mahindra Thar, which has remained a bestselling model in the Indian passenger vehicle market for a long time, known for its tough build quality, go-anywhere capability, and strong performance.

The Mahindra Thar OG has received a plethora of changes to the exterior, especially at the front profile, where the automaker has revised the front grille, the LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, and bumper, in line with the Mahindra Thar Roxx, the five-door version of the SUV. The interior too has been updated to make it more practical and premium.

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The Mahindra Thar OG is built on the M_Glyde 4G platform, which shifts to a stiffer, lighter Gen-4 ladder-on-frame chassis shared with the larger Thar Roxx. It comes with an increased footprint, as the Thar OG's width increased by 50 mm to 1,870 mm and length has grown by 10 mm to 3,995 mm. The ground clearance increased to 232 mm. The widened track layout improves overall straight-line and cornering stability. On the suspension front, it gets a sophisticated geometry layout and DaVinci frequency-dependent dampers (FDD) for better ride quality, replacing the older setup. The electric power steering replaced the heavier hydraulic unit, reducing steering effort and enhancing returnability.

On the powertrain front, the Mahindra Thar OG retains its familiar three-engine lineup, but the power outputs have been revised. It comes with a new diesel rear-wheel-drive (RWD) automatic option and upgraded electronic off-road hardware.

If you are living in one of the metro cities in India, planning to buy the Mahindra Thar OG and wondering what the on-road price would be, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you.

Mahindra Thar OG: On-road price in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

To calculate the on-road price of the Mahindra Thar OG, we have considered the four metro cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. Also, the prices have been calculated by considering the base and top variants of the SUV, which are the AXT 1.5-litre diesel-MT 4x2 and ZXT 2.2-litre diesel-AT 4x4, which come with ex-showroom prices of 10.32 lakh and 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

Mahindra Thar OG: On-road price in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata
CitiesDelhiMumbaiChennaiKolkata
Model & variantsAXT 1.5-litre diesel-MT 4x2ZXT 2.2-litre diesel-AT 4x4AXT 1.5-litre diesel-MT 4x2ZXT 2.2-litre diesel-AT 4x4AXT 1.5-litre diesel-MT 4x2ZXT 2.2-litre diesel-AT 4x4AXT 1.5-litre diesel-MT 4x2ZXT 2.2-litre diesel-AT 4x4
Price (ex-showroom) 10.32 lakh 18.99 lakh 10.32 lakh 18.99 lakh 10.32 lakh 18.99 lakh 10.32 lakh 18.99 lakh
Tax Collected at Source (TCS) 10,320 18,990 10,320 18,990 10,320 18,990 10,320 18,990
Insurance 54,000 82,000 85,362 1,30,264 93,868 1,41,113 53,240 1,04,958
Registration fees and road tax 1,33,830 2,42,205 1,48,240 2,72,047 1,89,060 3,45,120 58,040 1,05,725
FASTag charges 300 300 500 500 600 600 636 636
On-road price 12,30,450 22,42,495 12,76,422 23,20,801 13,25,848 24,04,823 11,54,236 21,29,309

The on-road price of a car comprises various components that are added to the ex-showroom price. These components include insurance, tax collected at source or TCS (if applicable), road tax, registration fees, FASTag charges, etc.

The customers must remember that the above prices calculated are indicative and may change.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 29 Sept 2026, 09:32 am IST
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