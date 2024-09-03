Mahindra Thar, XUV400 EV to get massive discounts of up to…

As Mahindra and Mahindra gears up to offer test drives and commence official bookings for the Thar Roxx off-roader SUV, the Indian automotive giant is giving off massive discounts on two other models from its all-SUV lineup. These two are the three-door Mahindra Thar and the all-electric Mahindra XUV400, and dealerships are offering both models with varying discounts in order to clear up inventory and maintain market share.

Mahindra and Mahindra is offering significant discounts on the three-door Thar and the XUV400 electric vehicle to clear inventory and maintain competi

The Mahindra Thar receives a discount of ₹1.50 lakh across all variants. The off-roader’s official ex-showroom price ranges between ₹11.35 lakh to ₹17.60 lakh. Since Mahindra and Mahindra are preparing to roll the new Thar Roxx into the dealerships, they are looking to clear up inventory of the three-door model.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar Roxx – This is what it misses out on

On the other hand, the Mahindra XUV400 is getting a discount of ₹3 lakh for both of its variants. The electric vehicle's official ex-showroom price ranges between ₹16.74 lakh to ₹17.69 lakh. This is the sole electric offering from the carmaker and they are looking to maintain their competitive edge against Tata Motors.

The Tata Nexon EV, a direct competitor, was given a discount hike just last month after a ₹1.20 lakh price cut. The company has further stiffened up the competition with the launch of its coupe-like Curvv EV, which may be an additional factor behind Mahindra’s offer.

The Thar and the XUV400 EV: Key highlights

The Mahindra XUV400 is the sole electric offering from the Indian carmaker and it is available with two battery options across two variants. The EV features a single-charge range between 359 km to 456 km, depending on the battery options selected.

The Mahindra XUV400 is the sole electric offering from the Indian automotive giant, and it is offered with two battery options spread over two variants. The XUV400 EC Pro receives the 34.5 kWh battery as its sole option and this claims to provide a range of up to 359 km. The EL Pro variant retains the same while additionally getting a 39.4 kWh option that promises 456 km of range on a single charge. The XUV400 EL Pro variant features two 10.25-inch touchscreen displays for its infotainment and instrument cluster.

Also Read : From Creta EV to Harrier EV – Here are the expected EVs to launch before March 2025

In addition, the EV includes wireless connectivity through Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, wireless charger, electrically foldable ORVMs, sunroof, and projector headlamps with LED DRLs. The car has six airbags alongside rain-sensing wipers, ESP, ISOFIX mounts, and auto headlamps.

Mahindra Thar: Key highlights

The Mahindra Thar is available with three engine options and 19 variants across three trim levels. The off-roader SUV can be had in a 4WD variant that comes with a crawl mode for tricky situations and an eBLD that distributes torque to the tyre that needs it.

The Mahindra Thar is available in 19 variants spanning three major trim levels, with three distinct engine options. The 1.5-litre diesel engine generates 117 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, while the 2.2-litre diesel mHawk produces 130 bhp and 300 Nm. Mahindra also provides a 150-bhp mStallion 2.0-litre petrol engine, but it cannot be paired with the 4WD drivetrain.

Also Read : 2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift – Five features it will get over the Mahindra XUV700

The Mahindra Thar's interior features power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and roof-mounted speakers. The driver gets a height-adjustable seat, an Always-On TDM instrument cluster, and a seven-inch, drizzle-resistant touchscreen display.

The Thar also has an Electronic Brake Locking Differential (eBLD), which transfers torque to a tire with low traction. The 4x4 models are additionally equipped with a crawl mode that provides a surge of torque through low-range gearing for tricky situations.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: