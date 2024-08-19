Mahindra Thar vs Thar Roxx: Check out photos that showcase the big changes

The launch of the Mahindra Thar Roxx has once again put the focus on the lifestyle SUV that has been one of the big success stories from the Indian automaker in recent times. While the second-generation Thar launched in 2021 and became an instant hit due to its aggressive styling and feature-rich cabin, the Thar Roxx claims to be all of this and then some more. Of course, the Thar Roxx is a five-door SUV as against a three-door setup on Thar but the changes do not stop at just that.

Essentially, Thar Roxx is Thar but there are plenty of changes and updates on the new model to make Mahindra put it up on a pedestal. So is the Thar Roxx basically a Thar on steroids or do the additions make for an entirely new package? Read on…

Mahindra Thar vs Mahindra Thar Roxx: Prices compared

Both Thar and Thar Roxx are available with petrol and automatic engine options, and with both 4x4 and Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) system. Yes, automatic and manual gearboxes are also available on both Thar and Thar Roxx. But while 4X4 is available on both Thar petrol and diesel versions, the Thar Roxx 4x4 is only available with the diesel unit.

Thar Roxx is also placed at a slightly more premium price point. While Thar price range is between ₹11.50 lakh and ₹17.50 lakh (ex-showroom), Thar Roxx prices are between ₹12.99 lakh and ₹20.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Do note that Mahindra is yet to announce pricing of some of the variants, including the top Thar Roxx 4x4 diesel automatic.

Mahindra Thar vs Mahindra Thar Roxx: Dimensions compared

At first glance, the Thar Roxx (top) and Thar are identical. At every subsequent glances, both are quite different to look at from the outside.

The Thar is a sub-four-meter SUV while Thar Roxx is bigger from every angle, in comparison. The Thar Roxx also packs in dedicated doors for rear-seat passengers and this is made possible by a longer length and wheelbase. But it is also taller and wider when compared to the Thar.

Thar Roxx vs Thar dimensions (mm) Roxx Thar Length 4,428 3,985 Width 1,870 1,820 Height 1,923 1,855 Wheelbase 2,850 2,450

Mahindra Thar vs Mahindra Thar Roxx: Exterior styling compared

While Thar is offered with both soft and hardtop options, Thar Roxx only comes with a hard-top option. The Thar Roxx gets multiple colour choices and all of these come with a black fixed roof.

The grille on the Thar Roxx has been changed to give it a differentiating look while C-shaped DRLs around the LED headlights are also unique to the model.

From the side, the alloy design on the 19-inch wheels of Thar Roxx is new for any Mahindra SUV model while the rear quarter glass is triangular in shape. The handles on the rear-side doors are placed high on the body while the ground clearance has also gone up marginally.

The Thar Roxx and Thar are mostly similar to look at from the back but the LED tail-light design on the former has been updated. The two-way opening mechanism of the trunk is the same.

The new alloy design on the Thar Roxx (left) is the biggest giveaway from the back that this is the newer version of the Mahindra SUV. There are other giveaways too, however, lie the tail-light design and the change in the brake light at the top.

Mahindra Thar vs Mahindra Thar Roxx: Cabin and features compared

The Thar Roxx has a more upmarket cabin while the Thar retains its rugged interiors. Plenty of soft-touch materials have been used in the former to give it a premium appeal with the top variants also getting light-coloured upholstery on the seats.

The cargo area at the very back of the Thar Roxx has grown in size and the backseats can be split folded to open up even more space.

The biggest difference between Thar and Thar Roxx, however, is that the newer model offers more space for rear-seat passengers while, in comparative terms, making it easier for them to get inside and out. The cargo area too has grown in size on Thar Roxx.

While still best for two, Thar Roxx does open up more legspace when compared to the Thar. Under-thigh support on both, however, remains inadequate.

When it comes to features, Thar Roxx is far more well kitted than Thar, packing in a panoramic sunroof, a large AndrenoX-powered infotainment screen, all-digital driver display, Harman Kardon sound system, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging pad and Level 2 ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance System.

The infotainment screen and steering wheel setup are the two main differences for the driver and front passenger, among many others, between the Thar Roxx (left) and Thar.

Mahindra Thar vs Mahindra Thar Roxx: Drive dynamics

Thar Roxx aims to retain its off-road credentials while now offering better on-road drive dynamics.

Thar Roxx drives better than Thar, hands down or rather, throttle down. The suspension set up on the Thar Roxx has been vastly improved to bring down the body jerk at moderate to high speeds while the engine refinement levels have also improved. There is slightly better control over NVH or Noise, Vibration and Harshness levels. Both Thar and Thar Roxx in their 4x4 versions, however, remain enormously capable off the beaten path.

