HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mahindra Thar, Scorpio N, Xuv 3xo Available With Major Benefits, Discounts Range Up To 1.40 Lakh

Mahindra offering up to 1.40 lakh discounts on Thar, Scorpio N, XUV 3XO and others. Know more

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Mar 2025, 13:57 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Mahindra is offering significant discounts ranging up to 1.40 lakh on nine different passenger vehicles in India, with offers available till March 31.
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Mahindra is offering significant discounts ranging up to ₹1.40 lakh on nine different passenger vehicles in India, with offers available till March 31.
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Mahindra is offering significant discounts ranging up to ₹1.40 lakh on nine different passenger vehicles in India, with offers available till March 31.

Mahindra, in an attempt to boost its sales of passenger vehicles and clear out stocks of MY2024 models, is offering major discounts on nine different passenger vehicles in March 2025. The offers available for the Mahindra cars include the models like Thar, Scorpio N, XUV 3XO, Scorpio Classic.

The latest offers will be available throughout this month and apply to both MY2024 and MY2025 stock of the aforementioned Mahindra cars. Here is a quick look at which Mahindra car is fetching how much discount.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Scorpio-n (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Scorpio Classic (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 13.62 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar Roxx (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 12.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.13 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar's MY2024 model is available with discounts of up to 1 lakh, applicable to both petrol and diesel versions of the Thar 4WD. On the other hand, the Thar 2WD diesel variants fetch discounts of up to 50,000. The Thar 2WD petrol variants are available with discounts of up to 1.25 lakh.

Mahindra Scorpio N

The MY2024 Mahindra Scorpio N's base variant Z2 is available with benefits of up to 55,000, while the top-spec Z8S is available with discounts of up to 60,000. The Z8 and Z8L trims come with discounts of up to 80,000, while the Z6 diesel and Z4 trims are available with up to 90,000 discounts. The offers are available for MY2025 Scorpio N as well. The Z2, Z4, Z8, Z8L and Z8S petrol variants of the SUV fetch up to 40,000 discount, while the Z4 and Z6 trims of the diesel Scorpio N are available with discounts of up to 30,000.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic

Mahindra Scorpio Classic's MY2024 stock is available with discounts up to 1.25 lakh. The base S trim offers benefits of up to 1.25 lakh, whereas the top-spec S11 variant is available with up to 90,000 discounts. The MY2025 Scorpio Classic's S variant gets a higher discount of up to 90,000, whereas the S11 is available with up to 44,000 discount.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

The MY2024 Mahindra XUV 3XO attracts discounts of up to 30,000 for the petrol MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5 and AX5L trims, while the AX5 petrol (naturally aspirated) automatic variant gets up to 50,000 in benefits. MX2 and MX3 Pro diesel trims get benefits of 50,000, whereas the MX3 and MX3 Pro get discounts of up to 55,000. The top-end AX7 and AX7L variants of the SUV are available with benefits of up to 1 lakh. Discounts on MY2025 XUV 3XOs are applicable on the AX7, AX7L, AX5 petrol auto, and MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro and AX5 diesel trims, ranging up to 50,000.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 13 Mar 2025, 13:57 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.