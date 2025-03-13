Mahindra offering up to 1.40 lakh discounts on Thar, Scorpio N, XUV 3XO and others. Know more

Mahindra , in an attempt to boost its sales of passenger vehicles and clear out stocks of MY2024 models, is offering major discounts on nine different passenger vehicles in March 2025. The offers available for the Mahindra cars include the models like Thar , Scorpio N, XUV 3XO , Scorpio Classic .

The latest offers will be available throughout this month and apply to both MY2024 and MY2025 stock of the aforementioned Mahindra cars. Here is a quick look at which Mahindra car is fetching how much discount.

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar's MY2024 model is available with discounts of up to ₹1 lakh, applicable to both petrol and diesel versions of the Thar 4WD. On the other hand, the Thar 2WD diesel variants fetch discounts of up to ₹50,000. The Thar 2WD petrol variants are available with discounts of up to ₹1.25 lakh.

Mahindra Scorpio N

The MY2024 Mahindra Scorpio N's base variant Z2 is available with benefits of up to ₹55,000, while the top-spec Z8S is available with discounts of up to ₹60,000. The Z8 and Z8L trims come with discounts of up to ₹80,000, while the Z6 diesel and Z4 trims are available with up to ₹90,000 discounts. The offers are available for MY2025 Scorpio N as well. The Z2, Z4, Z8, Z8L and Z8S petrol variants of the SUV fetch up to ₹40,000 discount, while the Z4 and Z6 trims of the diesel Scorpio N are available with discounts of up to ₹30,000.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic

Mahindra Scorpio Classic's MY2024 stock is available with discounts up to ₹1.25 lakh. The base S trim offers benefits of up to ₹1.25 lakh, whereas the top-spec S11 variant is available with up to ₹90,000 discounts. The MY2025 Scorpio Classic's S variant gets a higher discount of up to ₹90,000, whereas the S11 is available with up to ₹44,000 discount.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

The MY2024 Mahindra XUV 3XO attracts discounts of up to ₹30,000 for the petrol MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5 and AX5L trims, while the AX5 petrol (naturally aspirated) automatic variant gets up to ₹50,000 in benefits. MX2 and MX3 Pro diesel trims get benefits of ₹50,000, whereas the MX3 and MX3 Pro get discounts of up to ₹55,000. The top-end AX7 and AX7L variants of the SUV are available with benefits of up to ₹1 lakh. Discounts on MY2025 XUV 3XOs are applicable on the AX7, AX7L, AX5 petrol auto, and MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro and AX5 diesel trims, ranging up to ₹50,000.

First Published Date: