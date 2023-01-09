Mahindra Thar 4X2 introduced at 9.99 lakh. Here's what it offers

Mahindra Thar RWD (Rear-Wheel Drive) was officially launched in the Indian car market on Monday at a starting price of ₹9.99 lakh, going up to ₹13.49 lakh (ex-showroom). These prices are introductory and valid only on the first 10,000 bookings. The Four-Wheel Drive or 4WD version of the Mahindra Thar has also been enhanced for its capabilities.

The Mahindra Thar RWD is offered with D117 CRDe engine producing 117 BHP and 300 Nm torque and with manual transmission. There is also a petrol motor with the mStallion 150 TGDi engine producing 150 BHP and 320 Nm torque and is paired with an automatic transmission. The Mahindra Thar RWD variants are available in two new colour options - Blazing Bronze and Everest White.

AX (O) RWD-Diesel MT- Hard top ₹ 9.99 lakh LX RWD-Diesel MT-Hard top ₹ 10.99 lakh LX RWD-Petrol AT-Hard top ₹ 13.49 lakh

Mahindra says that at a lower price point, Thar RWD is now more accessible to a wider range of customers who otherwise may not have the need to use the vehicle's all-wheel-drive capabilities. “By offering the new RWD variants, we have made it much more accessible to those who wanted to live the ‘Thar life’, while our additions on the 4WD variant has been designed to please the true off-roaders. We are confident the new range of the Thar will further spark the thrill to explore the impossible and add new enthusiasts to the Thar lifestyle," said Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra.

The Thar 4WD, launched amid much fanfare in 2020, now comes with an advanced electronic brake locking differential. But the price difference between the 4WD and RWD is likely to make the newer variants more popular still. For instance, the most-affordable Thar Diesel AX(O) 4X2 MT at ₹9.99 lakh is around ₹4.15 lakh cheaper than the Thar Diesel AC(O) 4X4 MT variant which is at ₹14.15 lakh. Similarly, the Thar Petrol LX 4X2 AT at ₹13.49 lakh is around ₹2.33 lakh more affordable than the Thar LX 4X4 AT.

