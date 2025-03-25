Mahindra Thar Roxx with Mocha Grey interior starts reaching dealerships

Mahindra has added a new interior colour option to the Thar Roxx . The interior colour is called Mocha Grey and it is expected that it will replace the Ivory White colour scheme that the brand is offering. This change is being done after listening to the feedback of the customers that the Ivory White colour scheme would get dirty, was difficult to clean and it certainly didn't suit an off-roader SUV like the Thar Roxx.

With the new Mocha Grey colour scheme, the dashboard is now finished in a beige and black colour scheme which should not be as difficult to maintain as compared to the Ivory White colour scheme. Now, the seats are also finished in beige instead of white. Apart from the Mocha Grey colour, the brand also brought Mocha brown interiors. The deliveries of both colour schemes should start soon.

What are the prices of the Mahindra Thar Roxx?

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is priced between ₹12.99 lakh and ₹23.09 lakh, with both figures representing ex-showroom costs.

What variants are available for the Mahindra Thar Roxx?

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is available in six distinct variants: MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L, and AX7L. It is important to note that the AX3L variant is exclusively equipped with a diesel engine and a manual transmission. Conversely, the AX5L variant also features a diesel engine but is only offered with an automatic transmission. The remaining variants are powered by petrol engines. Four-wheel drive (4WD) options begin with the MX5 variant and higher, and these 4WD variants do not include a petrol engine option.

What engine options does the Mahindra Thar Roxx offer?

The Thar Roxx is available with a 2.2-litre diesel engine and a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. Both engine types can be paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Furthermore, the Thar Roxx is equipped with a 4x4 powertrain when paired with the diesel engine.

What safety features are included in the Mahindra Thar Roxx?

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is equipped with six airbags, 3-point seatbelts for all occupants, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and a Seatbelt Reminder (SBR) as standard across all variants, providing comprehensive occupant protection. It also includes advanced Level 2 ADAS features such as Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, and a 360-degree surround view system with a Blind View Monitor. Additional safety measures include a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and a Brake Locking Differential (BLD).

What is the safety rating of the Mahindra Thar Roxx?

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has received a 5-star rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. This newly launched SUV scored 31.09 out of 32 for adult occupant safety and 45 out of 49 for child safety. The AX5L and MX3 variants of the Thar Roxx were specifically tested by Bharat NCAP.

