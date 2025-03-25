HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mahindra Thar Roxx With Mocha Grey Interior Starts Reaching Dealerships

Mahindra Thar Roxx with Mocha Grey interior starts reaching dealerships

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Mar 2025, 09:44 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Mahindra Thar Roxx is offered with two engine options.
Mahindra Thar Roxx will be offered in two interior colour schemes. (Instagram/terrainconquerors)
Mahindra Thar Roxx will be offered in two interior colour schemes.

Mahindra has added a new interior colour option to the Thar Roxx. The interior colour is called Mocha Grey and it is expected that it will replace the Ivory White colour scheme that the brand is offering. This change is being done after listening to the feedback of the customers that the Ivory White colour scheme would get dirty, was difficult to clean and it certainly didn't suit an off-roader SUV like the Thar Roxx.

With the new Mocha Grey colour scheme, the dashboard is now finished in a beige and black colour scheme which should not be as difficult to maintain as compared to the Ivory White colour scheme. Now, the seats are also finished in beige instead of white. Apart from the Mocha Grey colour, the brand also brought Mocha brown interiors. The deliveries of both colour schemes should start soon.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Thar Roxx (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 12.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar E (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Thar E
BatteryCapacity Icon60 kWh
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Thar 3-door (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Thar 3-Door
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 12 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv500 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV500 2025
Engine Icon2179 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
BatteryCapacity Icon40 kWh Range Icon150 km
₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

What are the prices of the Mahindra Thar Roxx?

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is priced between 12.99 lakh and 23.09 lakh, with both figures representing ex-showroom costs.

Watch: Mahindra Thar Roxx first drive impressions: Loaded enough to worry Creta, Seltos?

What variants are available for the Mahindra Thar Roxx?

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is available in six distinct variants: MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L, and AX7L. It is important to note that the AX3L variant is exclusively equipped with a diesel engine and a manual transmission. Conversely, the AX5L variant also features a diesel engine but is only offered with an automatic transmission. The remaining variants are powered by petrol engines. Four-wheel drive (4WD) options begin with the MX5 variant and higher, and these 4WD variants do not include a petrol engine option.

What engine options does the Mahindra Thar Roxx offer?

The Thar Roxx is available with a 2.2-litre diesel engine and a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. Both engine types can be paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Furthermore, the Thar Roxx is equipped with a 4x4 powertrain when paired with the diesel engine.

(Read more: Mahindra Thar Roxx scores a 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash test)

What safety features are included in the Mahindra Thar Roxx?

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is equipped with six airbags, 3-point seatbelts for all occupants, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and a Seatbelt Reminder (SBR) as standard across all variants, providing comprehensive occupant protection. It also includes advanced Level 2 ADAS features such as Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, and a 360-degree surround view system with a Blind View Monitor. Additional safety measures include a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and a Brake Locking Differential (BLD).

What is the safety rating of the Mahindra Thar Roxx?

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has received a 5-star rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. This newly launched SUV scored 31.09 out of 32 for adult occupant safety and 45 out of 49 for child safety. The AX5L and MX3 variants of the Thar Roxx were specifically tested by Bharat NCAP.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 25 Mar 2025, 09:02 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.