Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Tata Harrier: Which SUV has better safety rating?

Mahindra Thar Roxx and Tata Harrier are considered two of the safest SUVs one can buy in India. While the Harrier was the first model made in India to be tested by Bharat NCAP, the Thar Roxx is the latest car that underwent crash test at the agency. Both SUVs passed in flying colours as they secured five-star safety ratings at their respective crash tests conducted nearly a year apart from each other. Here is a quick comparison between the two SUVs to check which one is a safer car to buy.

Mahindra Thar Roxx underwent the crash test at Bharat NCAP earlier this month. The SUV secured a perfect five at the tests along with two other Mahindra SUVs - the XUV 3XO and the XUV400 electric SUV. The Thar, which is the three-door version of the Thar Roxx SUV, had secured a four-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash test held nearly four years ago.

Tata Harrier was the first made-in India car tested by the Bharat NCAP in December last year. The Harrier SUV, along with the Safari, emerged with five-star safety ratings at the crash tests and became two of the safest SUVs on Indian roads.

Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Tata Harrier: Which SUV is safer?

Thar Roxx and Harrier, with equal five-star safety ratings may confuse a lot of buyers about which one to choose in terms of safety and features. To make things simpler, here is a breakdown of the crash test results of both SUVs for better understanding.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx variants that were sent to the Bharat NCAP crash tests were the MX3 and AX5L variants. The MX3 is one of the entry-level variant of the five-door SUV while the AX5L is one of the top-end variants. Tata Motors had sent the Adventure plus variant of the Harrier SUV, which is the mid-level variant of the model. However, according to Bharat NCAP, the crash test results of both Thar Roxx and Harrier are applicable to almost all the variants they are offered with.

As far as the score of Mahindra Thar Roxx is concerned, the SUV returned with high numbers in the crash test. The Thar Roxx earned 31.09 points out of total 32 points in the adult occupant protection test. In the child occupant protection test, the SUV got 45 points out of a maximum 49 points.

The Harrier and Safari SUV received similar points at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. The Harrier returned with 30.08 points out of total 32 points in the adult occupant protection tests. In the child occupant protection tests, the SUV scored 44.54 points out of 49 points.

The crash test results of the Thar Roxx and Harrier appears almost similar, with the Mahindra SUV slightly higher rated than the Tata rival in both categories.

Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Tata Harrier: Safety features compared

Both Thar Roxx and Harrier SUVs are loaded to the brim with modern and advanced safety features. Both SUVs come with ElectroniC Stability Control (ESC) and seat-belt reminder for all seats as standard feature. The Harrier and Thar Roxx offer at least six airbags as standard too which enhances their safety appeal. In fact, Harrier offers seven airbags. The SUVs also offer ABS with EBD, tyre pressure monitoring system, parking sensors, rear camera, 360-degree camera and ADAS technology in higher variants as additional safety features.

