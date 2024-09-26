Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Scorpio-N: Which 4X4 SUV is a better choice for off-road?

Thar Roxx and Scorpio-N , the two flagship Mahindra SUVs will be on top of the list for someone looking to buy a 4X4 off-road vehicle in India. Coming from the same carmaker, both SUVs offer a robust structure, ability to tackle tough terrains as well as key comfort features. Equipped with Mahindra's 4EXPLOR terrain modes besides all-wheel drive technology, the duo could put buyers in a dilemma on which SUV is a better choice as a 4X4 vehicle. Here is a quick comparison between the two in terms of price, features, engine and off-road credentials.

Mahindra had launched the Thar Roxx SUV on August 14 at a starting price of ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Till Tuesday (September 24), the carmaker had only revealed the prices of the rear-wheel driver variants of the SUV, which is the five-door version of its flagship model Thar. On Wednesday, Mahindra revealed the price of the Thar Roxx 4X4 variants which will sit on top of the lineup. These variants will come powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine mated to either a manual or an automatic gearbox.

Mahindra Thar Roxx 4X4 vs Scorpio-N 4X4: Price comparison

Mahindra has launched the 4X4 variants of the Thar Roxx SUV at a starting price of ₹18.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-wheel driver variants of the SUV will be available in three variants, the price of the top-end AX7L automatic version goes up to ₹22.49 lakh (ex-showroom). While the AX7L variant gets both manual and automatic transmission choices, the MX5 variant is offered only with manual transmission and the AX5L variant gets only an automatic gearbox.

In comparison, the price of the Scorpio-N SUV 4X4 variants start at a more affordable ₹18 lakh (ex-showroom). The Scorpio-N also gets 4X4 variants with diesel engine offered with manual or automatic gearbox choices across three variants. However, the price of the top-end Z8 L automatic variant is about ₹2 lakh more expensive than the Thar Roxx at ₹24.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Thar Roxx 4X4 vs Scorpio-N 4X4: Features

Mahindra has packed both SUVs well in terms of features. The Thar Roxx has an edge over the Scorpio-N with features like ADAS, 360-degree camera and a panoramic sunroof. However, Scorpio-N offers captain seats in the second row and two jump-seats at the rear to allow more occupants. Both SUVs get other features like ventilated seats, wireless charging, automatic climate control among others.

Mahindra Thar Roxx 4X4 vs Scorpio-N 4X4: Engine, transmission

Under the hood, both SUVs are powered by the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. It comes mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission units. The Scorpio-N is capable of generating 172 bhp of power and 400 Nm of peak torque, while the Thar Roxx can churn out 175 bhp of power and 375 Nm of peak torque.

Mahindra Thar Roxx 4X4 vs Scorpio-N 4X4: Off-road credentials

When it comes to off-roading, the Thar Roxx and Scorpio-N have their unique features. Both SUVs are underpinned by Mahindra's latest 3G platform. However, the Thar Roxx gets the updated platform which is about 40 kg lighter than before which helps in improved off-road capability. Thar Roxx also offers Electric Locking Differential at the rear and Brake Lock Differentials for the front wheels. The Scorpio-N only gets Brake Lock Differential. Both SUVs are offered with Mahindra's 4EXPLOR terrain modes which include Normal, Snow, Mud and Sand modes.

