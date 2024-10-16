Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Thar: Which SUV is more practical

Mahindra Thar Roxx has made quite some headlines in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The five-door iteration of the popular lifestyle off-roader comes not only adding two extra side doors but also with enhanced practicality. Launched in August this year at a starting price of ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom), deliveries of the five-door version of Mahindra Thar have commenced from October 12 . The homegrown auto giant had claimed that it had raked in 1.76 lakh bookings within just one hour of booking commencement.

The five-door SUV comes rivalling against the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha five-door. While the Mahindra Thar Roxx comes selling alongside its three-door sibling, at a higher price range albeit, the appeal of the Mahindra Thar remains intact for a certain set of buyers. No wonder, the Mahindra Thar Roxx adds more practicality and occupant comfort, but the Mahindra Thar has its distinct appeal to customers.

Here is a comparison between the practical aspects of two iterations of the Thar nomenclature, the five-door Mahindra Thar Roxx and Mahindra Thar three-door.

Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Thar: Price

Mahindra Thar Roxx five-door SUV comes priced between 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹22.49 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Mahindra Thar three-door SUV is priced between ₹11.35 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹1760 lakh (ex-showroom). This means the base variant of Thar Roxx is priced at a premium of ₹1.64 lakh over its three-door sibling. This makes the Thar more affordable for a buyer, who simply wants to own the iconic badge-cladding SUV.

Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Thar: Design and dimension

The Mahindra Thar is available in both hard-top and soft-top versions. The Mahindra Thar convertible with a retractable soft-top allows the SUV owner to modify the vehicle as per his or her preferences, while the non-availability of such a convertible roof-top for the Mahindra Thar Roxx is a thumbs down for the SUV.

Dimensionally, the Thar Roxx is simply the largest one out there. It measures 4,428 mm in length, 1,870 mm in width and 1,923 mm in height. Thar Roxx features a wheelbase of 2,850 mm. The Mahindra Thar on the other hand is 3,985 mm long, 1,820 mm wide and 1,844 mm tall. It comes with a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. The shorter wheelbase and slimmer width mean the Thar is better manoeuvrable on treacherous mountain roads compared to its five-door sibling.

The Thar Roxx comes with an approach angle of 41.7 degrees and the departure angle stands at 36.1 degrees. The ramp over angle though, is 23.9 degrees. The Thar on the other hand has an approach angle of 41.2 degrees and a departure angle of 36 degrees which is identical to the Thar Roxx. Thanks to the tighter wheelbase, the Thar offers a ramp over an angle of 26.2 degrees.

Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Thar: Powertrain

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is available with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. The RWD version of the SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and tuned to churn out 160 bhp power and 330 Nm torque. This same engine generates 175 bhp power and 380 Nm torque when paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox.

The diesel variant of Thar Roxx RWD gets a 2.2-litre engine that generates 150 bhp power and 330 Nm torque. The engine is available with both six-speed manual and automatic transmission choices. The 4WD variant of the Thar Roxx is the most powerful version of the SUV pumping out 172 bhp power and 370 Nm torque. This one too comes available with both manual and automatic gearbox options.

On the other hand, the Mahindra Thar is available with a plethora of powertrain choices. The petrol engine is a 2.0-litre unit that churns out 150 bhp power and 300 Nm torque when mated to the manual transmission and 320 Nm torque when paired with the automatic gearbox.

On the diesel front, it is available with a 1.5-litre engine, which comes with an RWD configuration and generates 116 bhp power and 300 Nm torque. This engine is available with a manual gearbox only. There is a 2.2-litre diesel motor as well, that pumps 130 bhp and 300 Nm and it is available only with 4WD configuration.

While the two SUVs are meant for different sets of buyers, the Mahindra Thar offers more powertrain choices than its five-door sibling. Choices of wider options of powertrain combinations is certainly a practical quotient for the three-door Thar.

