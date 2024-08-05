Mahindra Thar Roxx: Top features that will be first for any Thar

The new set of features is aimed to transform the Thar nameplate from being associated with a hardcore off-roader into an all-purpose lifestyle vehicl

The Mahindra Thar Roxx will arrive on August 15, 2024, promising to actually reinvent the Thar nameplate, aiming to change the image from a hardcore off-roader into an all-purpose lifestyle vehicle with much greater appeal. The new model is supposed to bring in a set of segment-first features that give on-road comfort and off-road capability a better boost.

Be it making every drive memorable or dominating the most difficult off-road, the Mahindra Thar Roxx is aimed to cater to all kinds of audiences. Let's discover the five features that set the Mahindra Thar Roxx apart from any Thar ever launched before.