Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV interior features leaked in new spy shots ahead of launch

The interior of the upcoming Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV has been leaked ahead of its launch on Independence Day (August 15) through latest spy shots. A video of the interior of Thar Roxx along with features the SUV will get have been revealed, giving an idea how the space inside the vehicle has been utilised in its long wheelbase version. The Thar Roxx SUV is the five-door version of the standard Thar, but will come with several changes, including exterior and interior design and features.