Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mahindra Thar Roxx Suv Interior Features Leaked In New Spy Shots Ahead Of Launch

Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV interior features leaked in new spy shots ahead of launch

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 31 Jul 2024, 12:31 PM
Follow us on:
Mahindra will launch the Thar Roxx SUV, a five-door version of the standard Thar, on August 15.Mahindra Thar Roxx will rival the likes of Force Gurkha
...
New spy shots have completely revealed what the interior of the upcoming Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV will offer. This is the first time that the interior of the production-ready five-door Thar SUV has been leaked. (Image courtesy: Instagram/plusdrive_155)

The interior of the upcoming Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV has been leaked ahead of its launch on Independence Day (August 15) through latest spy shots. A video of the interior of Thar Roxx along with features the SUV will get have been revealed, giving an idea how the space inside the vehicle has been utilised in its long wheelbase version. The Thar Roxx SUV is the five-door version of the standard Thar, but will come with several changes, including exterior and interior design and features.

First Published Date: 31 Jul 2024, 12:31 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS