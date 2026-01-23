Mahindra Thar Roxx STAR EDN launched; Prices start at 16.85 lakh

Mahindra has expanded the Thar Roxx lineup with the launch of the Roxx STAR EDN, a new special edition that focuses on aesthetic upgrades while retaining the existing mechanical package. The new edition sits above the standard Thar Roxx trims and is positioned as a more premium version of Mahindra’s five-door off-road SUV.

The Thar Roxx STAR EDN gets a piano black grille and piano black alloy wheels, setting it apart visually from the regular variants. Mahindra has also introduced a new Citrine Yellow colour scheme for this edition, alongside existing colour options such as Tango Red, Everest White and Stealth Black.

Variant Engine Transmission Drivetrain Price (ex-showroom) Thar ROXX STAR EDN 2.0L turbo-petrol Automatic RWD ₹ 17.85 lakh Thar ROXX STAR EDN 2.2L diesel Manual RWD ₹ 16.85 lakh Thar ROXX STAR EDN 2.2L diesel Automatic RWD ₹ 18.35 lakh

What does the Thar Roxx STAR EDN carry inside?

The cabin now features all-black leatherette upholstery with suede accents, giving it a more premium appearance. The feature list remains extensive and includes ventilated front seats, a sliding front armrest, a 60:40 split rear bench with multi-point recline, automatic climate control, electric folding ORVMs, cruise control and steering-mounted controls.

The infotainment setup continues with a 26.03 cm touchscreen paired with a fully digital instrument cluster. This is complemented by wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a surround-view camera and a nine-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. Mahindra is additionally offering the Adrenox connected car suite with Alexa integration as part of the package.

What are the safety features of the Thar Roxx STAR EDN?

On the safety front, the new edition carries forward the same equipment as the higher trims. This includes six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, auto-dimming IRVM, e-call and SOS functions, and impact-sensing auto door unlock. Mahindra states that the vehicle is engineered to meet a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating.

Mechanically, there are no changes. The STAR EDN is offered with the same petrol and diesel engines as the standard Thar Roxx. This includes the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol mStallion engine and the 2.2-litre diesel mHawk mill. Both engines are available with manual and automatic transmissions, and all variants are exclusively rear-wheel-drive. The SUV retains off-road-focused hardware such as selectable terrain modes and a brake-locking differential.

Prices for the Thar Roxx STAR EDN start at ₹16.85 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel manual and go up to ₹18.35 lakh for the diesel automatic. The petrol automatic variant is priced at ₹17.85 lakh, while a petrol manual version is not offered.

