Mahindra Thar Roxx reaches dealerships, bookings open unofficially

The five-door Mahindra Thar Roxx is rolling into dealerships across India and test drives are going to start from September 14. While potential buyers can reserve one for themselves from October 3 on Mahindra’s official website, select dealerships have started accepting unofficial bookings of the new off-roader from now. Prices for registration may hover around ₹20,000 to ₹25,000 approximately, but it is recommended to enquire with the nearest local dealership.

The new Thar Roxx is positioned above its three-door sibling at a starting price of ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The off-roader SUV brings added practicality and off-road functionality alongside upgrades to the interior and safety suite. With previous iterations having established a cult-like following for the SUV, the new five-door edition is likely to garner a significantly huge demand.

2024 Mahindra Thar Roxx: Key highlights

The Mahindra Thar Roxx offers two engine options: a 2.0-liter petrol and a 2.2-liter diesel. The petrol engine is solely available with rear-wheel drive and produces 160 bhp and 330 Nm of torque with the manual gearbox or 174 bhp and 380 Nm of torque with a torque converter. The diesel engine offers rear-wheel drive and 4x4 configurations, producing 150 bhp and 330 Nm of torque with the manual or 171 bhp and 370 Nm of torque with the same TCA gearbox.

The five-door Thar comes packed with a host of safety tech, alongside Level-2 ADAS with 10 features. It gets stability control, cruise control, and traction control, plus hill hold and descent. Mahindra has further fitted in a 360-degree surround view camera with blind spot monitoring and an EPB with auto-hold functionality.

With the TCA gearbox, the Mahindra Thar Roxx gets two new off-roading features over the older three-door Thar, and these are called CrawlSmart and Intelliturn. CrawlSmart allows the driver to maintain a low speed between 2.5 kmph to 30 kmph without any input, and it can further adjust the throttle automatically to clear obstacles in the car’s way. Intelliturn aids steering on tricky terrain by locking one of the rear wheels using the electronic locking differential.

