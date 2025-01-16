Mahindra Thar Roxx diesel price hike makes the SUV expensive by up to 60,000

Mahindra has increased the price of the Thar Roxx SUV by up to ₹60,000. The five-door off-road SUV has received its first price hike since launch on August 14 last year. The price hike has been implemented on select diesel variants of the Thar Roxx. The entry-level models continue to be offered at the earlier prices while some of the high-end variants have received price hike ranging between ₹10,000 and ₹60,000. The price hike comes after Mahindra had announced in December last year that it will increase the prices of its models by up to three per cent from January.

Mahindra Thar Roxx is the five-door version of the popular Thar SUV. It is offered with two-row seating with ample boot space, a fresh design and plenty of features to make it more attractive to lifestyle vehicle buyers. The SUV rivals the likes of Maruti Jimny and Force Gurkha besides others like Jeep Meridian.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Variants with price hike

The latest price hike has made the Mahindra Thar Roxx top-end variant more expensive. The starting price of the SUV remains at ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) while the top-end variant AX7 L automatic 4X4 will cost ₹23.09 lakh (ex-showroom) instead of ₹22.49 lakh price tag it was launched with. The manual variant of the AX7 L 4X4 has also become expensive by ₹60,000 and will cost ₹21.59 lakh (ex-showroom) instead of ₹the earlier price of ₹20.99 lakh.

The prices of the AX7 L manual and automatic variants without 4X4 capability have been increased by ₹50,000, the second biggest hike among all variants of the Thar Roxx. The manual variant will cost 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom) while the automatic variant will come at a price of ₹20.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Some of the other variants which has also received price hike are the AX5 L automatic 4X4 and MX5 manual 4X4. The AX5 L automatic with 4X4 price has been hiked by ₹10,000 and will cost ₹21.09 lakh (ex-showroom) while the MX5 manual 4X4 will cost ₹19.09 lakh after a price hike of ₹30,000. Prices of the other variants, including those with pteorl engine, remain similar.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Engine, features and other details

Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV is offered with two choices of powertrains. These include a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel units. Both engines come mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter transmission choices. The petrol engine can generate 174 bhp of power and 380 Nm of peak torque while the diesel unit churns out 172 bhp of power and 370 Nm of peak torque.

The Thar Roxx is also the safets SUV in its category with five-star safety rating achieved at the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP) last year. The SUV offers six airbags, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Seatbelt Reminder (SBR) as standard. The higher-end variants of the SUV also offers level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera among others.

The Thar Roxx SUV also offers several features like panoramic sunroof, two 10.25-inch touchscreens for the instrument cluster and the infotainment system, AdrenoX connectivity, Harmann Kardon music system, powered and ventilated front seats, rear AC vents among others.

