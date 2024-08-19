Mahindra Thar Roxx launched and driven. Pros and cons you must know

Mahindra Thar Roxx was finally launched in India on August 15 after a lot of hype. The SUV comes as a five-door iteration of the Mahindra Thar three-door model. While the three-door Thar has established itself as a lifestyle off-roader, the Thar Roxx comes enhancing the practicality quotient of the SUV with additional side doors, more space and comfort on offer as well as a feature-packed cabin.

Mahindra Thar Roxx is one of the biggest car launches in the Indian passenger vehicle market in 2024. The SUV comes as a five-door iteration of the Ma

Launched at an introductory pricing range of ₹12.99 lakh and ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), Mahindra Thar Roxx comes available in a wide range of variants. While some of the variants' pricing has been revealed, the homegrown auto giant will reveal the pricing of the rest of the trims next month. Bookings for the SUV will commence from October 3, while test drives will begin from September 12. Deliveries of the SUV will start from October 12, which is Dussehra.

Meanwhile HT Auto has driven the Mahindra Thar Roxx and reviewed the five-door SUV thoroughly. Here are the pros and cons we found.

Watch: Mahindra Thar Roxx first drive impressions: Loaded enough to worry Creta, Seltos?

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Pros

Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with a bold styling that grabs attention at the very first glance. Despite carrying a wide range of similarities with the Thar three-door, the Thar five-door looks different thanks to its distinctive design elements, which include new design C-shaped LED daytime running lights, new design alloy wheels, and fresh look for LED taillights. Besides that, the additional side doors too give it a distinctive look compared to Mahindra Thar. The overall package looks compelling with a strong road presence.

Mahindra Thar Roxx comes more upmarket and practical than the Thar three-door, due to the superior interior, more features and practicality on offer. The appeal quotient of the upmarket lifestyle offroader is enhanced by the Thar Roxx.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with a feature-laden interior. It gets a nine-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree surround view camera, ventilated front seats etc, which come enhancing its premium appeal inside the cabin. Also, it gets bigger boot space that offers more room for luggage.

Efficient powertrain and better driving dynamics of the Mahindra Thar Roxx is another thumbs up point for the SUV. The refined petrol and diesel engines along with manual and automatic gearbox options enhance the driving pleasure of the SUV. Also, the 4x4 drivetrain ensures the Thar five-door can drive through some of the most treacherous terrains without much hassle. Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with a much improved ride, handling and steering compared to Thar. The different drive modes come enhancing its off-roading capability significantly.

Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with a wide range of safety features, which include six airbags, level 2 ADAS, ESP, hill hold and hill descent control, three-point seatbelts for all the seats, seatbelt reminder for all occupants etc.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Cons

The Mahindra Thar Roxx's ride quality has improved significantly compared to Thar three-door. But the SUV's ride quality doesn't match the other SUVs of the brand, like the Mahindra XUV700. Also, the passengers don't get adequate storage spaces, which is a concern for a five-door SUV like Thar Roxx.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx sports a light coloured interior, which comes with white seats. Being an offr-road focused vehicle, this combination will make the interior prone to get dirty easily, which means the owner will have a hard time keeping the cabin clean.

Mahindra Thar Roxx lacks a third-row seats, which could have been a boon if the automaker considered adding it to the SUV. Its sibling like the Mahindra Scorpio N and XUV700 come equipped with third-row seats. Having no convertible soft-top like the Mahindra Thar or a removable hard top like the Jeep Wrangler is a thumbs down for this lifestyle off-roader, especially for those who love open top driving.

While the Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with a feature loaded cabin, it misses out on some features like reach-adjustable steering wheel, keyless entry, rear window shades etc, which are practical and convenience focused features that enhance a car's appeal to consumers.

While the automaker has tried to make the Thar Roxx a practical SUV, its ingress and egress to the rear is difficult, which makes it difficult for the elderly people to enter and exit the SUV's cabin.

On the powertrain front, the 4x4 option is only available on the diesel variant. On the other hand, the petrol variant is available with the rear-wheel drive configuration only. This limits the appeal of the Mahindra Thar Roxx to the consumers to some extent.

First Published Date: