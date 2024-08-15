Mahindra Thar Roxx launch today: Live and latest updates from ground zero

Mahindra tends to keep us busy on national holidays and August 15 is a tad bit extra special. Who all remember the time exactly three years ago from today when the second-generation Thar was launched in the market? And while the first generation was mostly a fringe player, the second-generation Thar took the market by storm.

Exactly a year ago, at an event in South Africa, Mahindra had showcased the most radical-looking Thar ever. While an exercise in creativity at best, the Thar-E showcased in Cape Town created quite a lot of buzz because of its very futuristic design elements and an even more solid road presence.

Thar Roxx launch today, live updates: What makes the Thar click?

The Indian SUV buyer has evolved from the time when the first-generation Thar came out. But that does not still mean he or she will buy absolutely anything that has an SUV-like profile. What the present Thar has done remarkably well is to offer contemporary styling that accentuates its robust and larger-than-life road presence while also ensuring that much-needed styling. It is not just butch but handsome too. Thar was also updated with a host of features that may do nothing to help its much-acclaimed off-road skills but elevate the experience of being inside. Of course, Thar is a very capable 4x4 machine but the option of choosing a more affordable RWD (Rear-Wheel Drive) version made the model even more compelling. And there are more choices still – petrol and diesel engines, auto and manual gearboxes, hardtop and soft-top versions, the list goes on.