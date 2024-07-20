It’s official: Mahindra Thar Roxx name confirmed, launch on…

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mahindra and Mahindra have revealed that the 5-door version of the Thar will be called Thar Roxx. The new SUV has been unveiled in a new teaser shared by the homegrown manufacturer. We already know that Mahindra will unveil the Thar Roxx on the Independence Day just like they did with the Thar.
Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Sector, M&M Ltd., said, "The ‘Thar ROXX’ with its distinctive design, premium quotient, advanced technology, enhanced performance, sophistication, and safety is ‘THE’ SUV. While retaining the core attributes of the iconic Thar the ‘Thar ROXX’ represents the larger-than-life personality of a rockstar and will disrupt the SUV category."