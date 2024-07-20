Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News It’s Official: Mahindra Thar Roxx Name Confirmed, Launch On…

It’s official: Mahindra Thar Roxx name confirmed, launch on…

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 20 Jul 2024, 14:54 PM
Follow us on:
  • Mahindra Thar Roxx will be offered with a petrol and a diesel engine that will be shared with other SUVs.
Mahindra Thar Roxx will get a longer wheelbase to accommodate a rear set of doors.

Mahindra and Mahindra have revealed that the 5-door version of the Thar will be called Thar Roxx. The new SUV has been unveiled in a new teaser shared by the homegrown manufacturer. We already know that Mahindra will unveil the Thar Roxx on the Independence Day just like they did with the Thar.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Sector, M&M Ltd., said, "The ‘Thar ROXX’ with its distinctive design, premium quotient, advanced technology, enhanced performance, sophistication, and safety is ‘THE’ SUV. While retaining the core attributes of the iconic Thar the ‘Thar ROXX’ represents the larger-than-life personality of a rockstar and will disrupt the SUV category."

First Published Date: 20 Jul 2024, 14:54 PM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS