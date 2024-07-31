Mahindra Thar Roxx: Here are top features it gets from XUV 3XO

Copyright © HT Media Limited
The highly anticipated Mahindra Thar Roxx is set to debut on August 15. With numerous spy shots and Mahindra's aggressive teasing, some insights have been gained into its convenience and safety features, likely borrowed from the XUV 3XO.
The Mahindra Thar Roxx is one of the most awaited SUVs from the Indian automaker. It promises to be more practical than the 3-door Thar and will come with an array of additional features. Considering the feature-rich Mahindra XUV 3XO, it is expected that Mahindra will transfer some of these features to its larger SUV sibling. Here are the top features Mahindra Thar Roxx could adopt from the well-equipped Mahindra XUV 3XO.
The upcoming Mahindra Thar Roxx is expected to feature a significant interior upgrade over the three door model with a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This larger display will support wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and is likely to be accompanied by a premium audio system. The system is expected to offer connected car technology similar to the Mahindra XUV 3XO.
To bolster safety and convenience, the Mahindra Thar Roxx is expected to feature a 360-degree camera system. This feature provides drivers with a comprehensive view of the vehicle's surroundings, significantly reducing blind spots. Ideal for maneuvering in tight urban spaces or low-visibility conditions, the 360-degree camera will likely act as a valuable addition to the Mahindra Thar Roxx's safety package.
The Mahindra Thar Roxx is expected to feature a modern digital driver's display, similar to those found in the Mahindra XUV700 and Mahindra XUV 3XO. This advanced instrument cluster could offer customizable themes to suit different driving modes and potentially display navigation information.
Just like sunroofs, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are also getting highly demanded by the consumers. Recently, Mahindra XUV 3XO got ADAS level 2 features. The Mahindra Thar Roxx is also set to get the same features. Some of the key ADAS features expected in the Thar Roxx are adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and lane change assist.
Earlier Mahindra confirmed that the Thar Roxx will get a panoramic sunroof, expectedly the same from the Mahindra XUV 3XO. The panoramic sunroof, likely available in the top-spec variant. Interestingly, this will be the first for the segment.