Mahindra Thar Roxx front fascia officially unveiled. Check it out

Mahindra Thar Roxx is all set to make its official debut in the Indian market on the 15th of August. Mahindra has been releasing new teasers for the SUV and now they have unveiled the front fascia of the Thar Roxx . Thar Roxx is not just a 5-door version of the current Thar . Instead, Mahindra has made some significant changes to the exterior as well as the interior.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Design changes

The new teaser image reveals the front-end design of the Thar Roxx. We can see that there is a new six-slot grille, the bumper is the same but it is no longer finished in black. The LED Daytime Running lamps have been revised as they are not integrated into the headlamps themselves. slightly and there is a new set of circular LED headlamps that now use a projector setup. One of the gripes of the current Thar has been that the headlamps are quite weak.

On the sides, there will be a new set of diamond-cut alloy wheels. The lower variants will get steel wheels and wheel covers. The door handles for the rear doors will be placed on the C-pillar. At the rear, the design of the tailamps will be revised.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Features

The list of features has been expanded significantly. It will include a new, larger touchscreen infotainment system that we have already seen on the new XUV 3XO. It supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There will be automatic climate control and a panoramic sunroof. Both of which are not available on the Thar 3-door. Additionally, it is anticipated that rear air conditioning vents. There is also a new digital instrument cluster that is lifted straight-up from the XUV700. A front parking camera is also highlighted in the teaser.

Mahindra Thar Roxx will get a longer wheelbase to accommodate a rear set of doors.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Engines

Mahindra Thar Roxx will use the same set of engines as the Thar, XUV700 and the Scorpio N. So, there will be a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and a 2.0-litre Stallion turbo-petrol engine. Both engines will be offered in two states of tune and will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

