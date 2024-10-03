HT Auto
Mahindra Thar Roxx bags over 1.76 lakh bookings in 1 hour of opening order books

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 03 Oct 2024, 13:36 PM
  • Mahindra will notify customers about the tentative delivery schedules on their respective Thar Roxx in a phased manner over the next three weeks.
Mahindra Thar Roxx
The Mahindra Thar Roxx has been launched in India with a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker has revealed prices for the base petrol and base diesel variants with the latter priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Thar Roxx gets a key differences over the Thar 3-door with new six-slat grille, round LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, and fog lights integrated into the bumper. Both models share a common DNA and are built on a ladder-frame chassis
The extended wheelbase brings the second row of seats and an extra set of doors. The alloy wheels are different and so is the angled C-pillar and triangular rear quarter glass. 
The Mahindra Thar Roxx will be sold with petrol and diesel engines and the base MX1 variants pack a 2.0-litre turbo petrol with 158 bhp and 330 Nm. The 2.2-litre diesel makes 148 bhp and 330 Nm on the base variant. Both are paired with a 6-speed gearbox sending power to the rear wheels. 
The cabin features a digital console and a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and runs the automaker's AdrenoX Operating System
The cabin also features leatherette seats with ventilation for the front row, a panoramic sunroof, centre armrest, as well as driver assistance features like ADAS on the top variants 
Mahindra will announce specifications and prices on the mid and top variants of the Thar Roxx at a later date
The Mahindra Thar Roxx has grabbed a whopping 1.76 lakh bookings within an hour of launch and the booking numbers are only expected to rise further
The order books for the new Mahindra Thar Roxx opened earlier today and the automaker has received 176,218 bookings within an hour. The automaker commenced bookings at 11 am (IST) in the country and the five-door SUV is witnessing unprecedented demand, echoing the same sentiment as the Thar 3-door did back in 2020. Mahindra further announced that it will notify customers about the tentative delivery schedules in a phased manner over the next three weeks.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Bookings

Bookings are open for the Mahindra Thar Roxx 2WD and 4x4 variants, while deliveries will commence on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra on October 12, 2024. Customers can book the vehicle online or at any of the brand’s authorised dealerships in India. The Thar Roxx is built on a ladder-frame chassis and has a longer wheelbase, a usable second row, and a bigger boot over the Thar 3-door. It’s available in both petrol and diesel engine options.

Mahindra Thar Roxx booking variants
The Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV gets six variants with petrol and diesel engine options along with 2WD and 4WD configurations
Mahindra Thar Roxx booking variants
The Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV gets six variants with petrol and diesel engine options along with 2WD and 4WD configurations

In a statement, the automaker said, “Mahindra is grateful to its customers for the enthusiastic response and remains committed to prioritising a seamless delivery experience. As deliveries begin, Mahindra will inform customers about their tentative delivery schedules in a phased manner over the next three weeks."

Mahindra Thar Roxx Prices & Variants

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is priced from 12.99 lakh, going up to 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The five-door SUV is designed as a more family-friendly offering over the three-door version. It's available in six variants - MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L, and AX7L.

The AX3L is equipped only with a diesel engine and a manual transmission. The AX5L also features a diesel engine but is available solely with an automatic transmission. The remaining variants are equipped with petrol engines. The 4x4 variants start from the MX5 trim and go up to the top-spec AX7 L trim, and are only available with the diesel engine. We drove the Thar Roxx in August this year and came back impressed with what the SUV has to offer.

First Published Date: 03 Oct 2024, 13:36 PM IST

