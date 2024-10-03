Mahindra Thar Roxx bags over 1.76 lakh bookings in 1 hour of opening order books

The order books for the new Mahindra Thar Roxx opened earlier today and the automaker has received 176,218 bookings within an hour. The automaker commenced bookings at 11 am (IST) in the country and the five-door SUV is witnessing unprecedented demand, echoing the same sentiment as the Thar 3-door did back in 2020. Mahindra further announced that it will notify customers about the tentative delivery schedules in a phased manner over the next three weeks.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Bookings

Bookings are open for the Mahindra Thar Roxx 2WD and 4x4 variants, while deliveries will commence on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra on October 12, 2024. Customers can book the vehicle online or at any of the brand’s authorised dealerships in India. The Thar Roxx is built on a ladder-frame chassis and has a longer wheelbase, a usable second row, and a bigger boot over the Thar 3-door. It’s available in both petrol and diesel engine options.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV gets six variants with petrol and diesel engine options along with 2WD and 4WD configurations

In a statement, the automaker said, “Mahindra is grateful to its customers for the enthusiastic response and remains committed to prioritising a seamless delivery experience. As deliveries begin, Mahindra will inform customers about their tentative delivery schedules in a phased manner over the next three weeks."

Mahindra Thar Roxx Prices & Variants

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is priced from ₹12.99 lakh, going up to ₹22.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The five-door SUV is designed as a more family-friendly offering over the three-door version. It's available in six variants - MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L, and AX7L.

The AX3L is equipped only with a diesel engine and a manual transmission. The AX5L also features a diesel engine but is available solely with an automatic transmission. The remaining variants are equipped with petrol engines. The 4x4 variants start from the MX5 trim and go up to the top-spec AX7 L trim, and are only available with the diesel engine. We drove the Thar Roxx in August this year and came back impressed with what the SUV has to offer.

