Mahindra Thar Roxx: 5 reasons why you can consider buying the five-door SUV

If you're looking for a reason to buy the Mahindra Thar Roxx, the SUV costs starting at ₹12.99 lakh ex-showroom. With its attractive starting price and modern features, the Mahindra Thar Roxx has gathered a huge interest among customers in the Indian markets. It got over 1.76 lakh bookings in just one hour of opening them. Listed below are some more reasons why you can think of buying the Thar Roxx:

1 Its safe The Mahindra Thar Roxx has recently received a five-star safety rating at the Bhara New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP). Apart from that, it gets six airbags, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Seatbelt Reminder (SBR) as standard. On the more expensive variants, the Thar Roxx's safety kit gets upgraded with things like ADAS Level 2 with 10 features, a 360-degree view camera and auto-dimming IRVMs are available on the more expensive variants.

2 Its powerful There are two engine options available on the Mahindra Thar Roxx including a Turbo Petrol Direct Injection (TGDI), mStallion with RWD and a Diesel Common Rail Direct Injection Technology - mHawk with RWD and 4x4 drivetrain options. The transmission options include a 6-speed and a 6-speed automatic torque converter. The petrol engine makes a maximum of 174 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 380 Nm of torque at 1,750-3,000 rpm whereas the diesel unit churns out 172 bhp at 3,500 rpm and 370 Nm of torque at 1,500-3,000 rpm.

3 It gets fancy features The Thar Roxx comes loaded with the most sought-after features like the Panoramic Skyroof, AdrenoX connectivity, Harmann Kardon branded audio, two 10.25-inch touch screens for the instrument cluster and the infotainment system, leatherette seats in white or mocha colour options, powered and ventilated seats, rear AC vents, a dual-tone roof, 19-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, LED lighting and the list keeps going on.

5 Its road presence The dimensions of the Thar Roxx make it something that people would definitely notice. The SUV is 4,428 mm long, 1,870 mm wide, 1923 mm high and gets a 2,850 mm wheelbase.

