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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mahindra Thar Og Vs Mahindra Thar Roxx: Monthly Emi Comparison

Mahindra Thar OG vs Mahindra Thar Roxx: Monthly EMI comparison

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 26 Sept 2026, 06:06 am
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Mahindra Thar OG comes as the revamped Thar 3-door, while the Thar Roxx is the five-door, more practical iteration of the SUV.

Mahindra Thar OG comes as the revamped Thar 3-door, while the Thar Roxx is the five-door, more practical iteration of the SUV.
Mahindra Thar OG
EMI starting at just
₹13,500/ month
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Mahindra launched the Mahindra Thar OG in India just a few days back, which comes as the revamped iteration of the mighty Thar, one of the most popular models for a long time in the country, bearing the legacy of true blue off-roading. The three-door configuration of the Mahindra Thar continues to be in the Thar OG, but it now comes with a significantly updated front profile, carrying a new grille and a revised LED lighting setup, along with an updated interior and more.

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With this update, Mahindra tried to ramp up the appeal of the Thar further, especially right ahead of the festive season. Interestingly, the three-door Thar has no direct competitor in the Indian market except the Force Gurkha 3-door, since other SUVs don't come with a three-door configuration. However, the three-door Thar OG is capable of challenging several five-door models with its capability and appeal.

Here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the possible monthly EMI for the Mahindra Thar OG and the Mahindra Thar Roxx.

Mahindra Thar OG vs Mahindra Thar Roxx: How much EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Mahindra Thar OG and Mahindra Thar Roxx, we have considered the price of the base variant and the top variant. The Thar OG is priced between 10.32 lakh and 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Thar Roxx is priced between 12.52 lakh and 23.52 lakh (ex-showroom).

The loan amount for this EMI calculation and comparison has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price for both models. The rate of interest and repayment tenure have been considered as 9.5% and 36 months, respectively.

Mahindra Thar OG vs Mahindra Thar Roxx: Monthly EMI comparison
Model & variantLoan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Mahindra Thar OG AXT MT 4.2 1.5 Diesel 10.32 lakh9.5%36 months 33,058
Mahindra Thar OG ZXT AT 4.4 2.2 Diesel 18.99 lakh 60,831
Mahindra Thar Roxx MX1 P MT 2WD 12.52 lakh 40,105
Mahindra Thar Roxx AX7L D AT 4WD 23.52 lakh 75,342

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According to the calculation, Mahindra Thar OG commands a monthly EMI between 33,058 and 60,831, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the Mahindra Thar Roxx commands a monthly EMI between 40,105 and 75,342, depending on the variant.

However, the customers must remember that the monthly EMI vary depending on multiple factors, which include the variant selected, offer and discount applied, amount of down payment, amount of loan taken, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.

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First Published Date: 26 Sept 2026, 06:06 am IST
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