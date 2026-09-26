Mahindra launched the Mahindra Thar OG in India just a few days back, which comes as the revamped iteration of the mighty Thar, one of the most popular models for a long time in the country, bearing the legacy of true blue off-roading. The three-door configuration of the Mahindra Thar continues to be in the Thar OG, but it now comes with a significantly updated front profile, carrying a new grille and a revised LED lighting setup, along with an updated interior and more.

Mahindra Thar OG comes as the revamped Thar 3-door, while the Thar Roxx is the five-door, more practical iteration of the SUV.

With this update, Mahindra tried to ramp up the appeal of the Thar further, especially right ahead of the festive season. Interestingly, the three-door Thar has no direct competitor in the Indian market except the Force Gurkha 3-door, since other SUVs don't come with a three-door configuration. However, the three-door Thar OG is capable of challenging several five-door models with its capability and appeal.

Here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the possible monthly EMI for the Mahindra Thar OG and the Mahindra Thar Roxx.

Mahindra Thar OG vs Mahindra Thar Roxx: How much EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Mahindra Thar OG and Mahindra Thar Roxx, we have considered the price of the base variant and the top variant. The Thar OG is priced between ₹10.32 lakh and ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Thar Roxx is priced between ₹12.52 lakh and ₹23.52 lakh (ex-showroom).

The loan amount for this EMI calculation and comparison has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price for both models. The rate of interest and repayment tenure have been considered as 9.5% and 36 months, respectively.

Mahindra Thar OG vs Mahindra Thar Roxx: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Mahindra Thar OG AXT MT 4.2 1.5 Diesel ₹ 10.32 lakh 9.5% 36 months ₹ 33,058 Mahindra Thar OG ZXT AT 4.4 2.2 Diesel ₹ 18.99 lakh ₹ 60,831 Mahindra Thar Roxx MX1 P MT 2WD ₹ 12.52 lakh ₹ 40,105 Mahindra Thar Roxx AX7L D AT 4WD ₹ 23.52 lakh ₹ 75,342

According to the calculation, Mahindra Thar OG commands a monthly EMI between ₹33,058 and ₹60,831, depending on the variant. On the other hand, the Mahindra Thar Roxx commands a monthly EMI between ₹40,105 and ₹75,342, depending on the variant.

However, the customers must remember that the monthly EMI vary depending on multiple factors, which include the variant selected, offer and discount applied, amount of down payment, amount of loan taken, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.

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