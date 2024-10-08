Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mahindra Thar gets discounts of up to 1.50 lakh ahead of Thar Roxx deliveries

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 08 Oct 2024, 19:30 PM
  • The Mahindra Thar SUV is available with a 1.50 lakh discount as the company prepares for Thar Roxx deliveries.
The Mahindra Thar is being offered with a discount ahead of the commencement of deliveries for its younger, yet bigger five-door sibling.

Bookings for the Mahindra Thar Roxx have been open for a while, and as the Indian manufacturer gears up to offer deliveries for the much-awaited SUV, its older, yet smaller sibling is being sent out with a bang for the festive season. The three-door Mahindra Thar is being offered with a discount of 1.50 lakh across all variants. This offer has been available since September before Mahindra started test drives for the Thar Roxx.

The Mahindra Thar is offered within the official ex-showroom price range of 11.35 lakh to 17.60 lakh. It is an adventure lifestyle SUV with robust off-roading capabilities and its first generation model was launched in India in 2010.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar Roxx bags over 1.76 lakh bookings in 1 hour of opening order books

With the launch of the second generation model nearly a decade later, Mahindra garnered a massive cult-like following for the Thar SUV. This eventually led to the launch of the five-door Thar Roxx, which managed to cross 1.76 lakh bookings in one hour. While SUVs are more popular than they have ever been before, the Thar model range stands out the most with strong consumer demand that does not ever seem to cool down.

Suggested watch: Is the Mahindra Thar Roxx loaded enough to worry Creta, Seltos?

Mahindra Thar: Key highlights

The Mahindra Thar is offered in 19 variants across three different trim levels, with three distinct engine options. The 1.5-litre diesel engine makes 117 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, while the 2.2-litre diesel mHawk makes 130 bhp and 300 Nm. Mahindra also offers a 150-bhp mStallion 2.0-litre petrol engine, but it is not offered with the 4x4 powertrain.

Also Read : Here is what the Mahindra Thar Roxx misses out on

The three-door Thar's cabin includes power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and roof-mounted speakers. The driver is given a height-adjustable seat, an Always-On TDM instrument cluster, and a seven-inch, drizzle-resistant touchscreen display.

The Thar also features an Electronic Brake Locking Differential (eBLD), which transfers torque to the tyre with low traction. The 4x4 models also include a crawl mode, which offers a burst of torque through low-range gearing in challenging situations.

First Published Date: 08 Oct 2024, 19:30 PM IST
