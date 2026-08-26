Mahindra Thar Facelift spotted ahead of official launch, gets new grille, alloy wheels and headlights

Mahindra is preparing another update for the three-door Thar , with the facelifted SUV spotted testing ahead of its expected official launch. The latest spy shots reveal several styling changes, with the updated Thar set to borrow more design elements from the larger Thar Roxx.

The most noticeable change is at the front. The facelifted Thar gets a new grille that appears to move away from the design seen on the current model. The LED headlamps are also expected to be carried over from the Thar Roxx, complete with the distinctive C-shaped LED daytime running light signature. Earlier spy shots have also shown a redesigned front-end treatment inspired by the five-door SUV.

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The latest test mule is also fitted with a new set of alloy wheels. These appear to take inspiration from the wheels offered on the Thar Roxx, giving the three-door Thar a slightly more premium appearance. Previous spy shots have indicated that the updated SUV could also get revised lighting elements and bumper designs.

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Could get an electronic steering system

One of the more interesting changes could be hidden underneath the familiar exterior. The current Thar uses a hydraulic steering setup, which can feel quite heavy, particularly when manoeuvring the SUV at low speeds.

There is a possibility that Mahindra could move to an electrically assisted steering system on the facelifted model. Such a change could make the Thar easier to drive in urban conditions while also reducing the effort required at lower speeds. However, Mahindra has not officially confirmed this change yet.

No major engine or gearbox changes expected

The facelift is expected to remain mechanically similar to the current Thar. The existing petrol and diesel engine options are likely to continue, along with the manual and automatic gearbox choices and the existing rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive configurations.

Mahindra is therefore expected to focus this update primarily on styling, equipment and driving comfort rather than outright performance.

Could borrow underpinnings from the Thar Roxx

While the engine and gearbox are expected to remain unchanged, there could be changes to the Thar's underpinnings. Mahindra may use elements of the Thar Roxx's chassis and suspension setup to improve the three-door SUV's ride quality.

This could be particularly important for the Thar, which has traditionally prioritised off-road capability and ruggedness over outright ride comfort. Borrowing some of the developments from the Roxx could allow Mahindra to make the three-door version more comfortable without moving away from its core off-road character.

Mahindra has not confirmed the exact extent of these mechanical and suspension changes yet, so the final specification will become clearer closer to the launch.

Thar facelift launch timeline

The updated Mahindra Thar is expected to make its debut later in 2026. With the latest test mules already revealing several of the exterior changes, the production-spec SUV is likely to be revealed closer to its launch.

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