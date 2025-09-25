Mahindra Thar facelift spied: Now will get power steering, rear camera and more…

According to multiple posts uploaded on the social media platform, Instagram, the Mahindra Thar has been spotted in its newest facelifted avatar sporting new updates. The historically iconic off-roader has been seen sporting multiple changes, including electronic power steering and a spare-wheel-mounted rear camera. Most of the changes are made to the SUV on the inside, while the exterior remains largely the same as before.

Expected to be unveiled in the first week of October, the facelifted Mahindra Thar comes packing just the features necessary to keep the SUV updated. This mid-life update is based mostly on what the Thar customers demand.

What changes are visible on the outside?

On the exterior, styling revisions are mild but noticeable. The Thar facelift gets a new grille with double-stacked slots, inspired by the Thar Roxx. Headlights and tail-lamps are expected to receive new C-shaped LED signatures, though these were not clearly visible in the latest spy shots. The RWD test mule still wore the familiar 18-inch alloy wheels, but earlier images suggest redesigned alloys could debut on higher trims.

What are the expected key interior updates?

The biggest transformation is seen inside the cabin. The facelifted Thar adopts several elements from the recently unveiled Thar Roxx. It features the Roxx’s new three-spoke steering wheel, a larger 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, and door-mounted power window switches. Other additions include grab handles on the A-pillars, a centre armrest, a wireless charger, and a reverse camera seemingly mounted on the spare wheel.

What mechanical upgrades are included?

A notable shift is in the steering system. The current Thar’s hydraulically assisted steering will be replaced by the Roxx’s electric power steering setup. This change is expected to improve handling and ease of driving, particularly in urban settings.

What engines will the facelifted Thar get?

Mahindra will carry over the current engine line-up without change. That means a 152 bhp 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, a 119 bhp 1.5-litre turbo-diesel, and a 132 bhp 2.2-litre turbo-diesel will be on offer. All three engines will be paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the petrol and 2.2-litre diesel will also be available with a 6-speed torque-converter automatic.

