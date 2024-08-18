Mahindra Thar completed 4 years since its launch: Here's what makes it popular

Mahindra Thar was first introduced in India in 2010. Named after the great Indian desert, the Thar gained popularity soon after its launch due to its dominating road presence. Four years ago, in 2020 the manufacturer showcased the revamped Mahindra Thar which made enthusiasts fall in love at first sight.

Mahindra denied all rumours of the Thar being designed with the Jeep Wrangler in mind but everybody saw what the design team did in there. However, there are more reasons which contributed to the popularity of the SUV. A few of them are listed below:

Mahindra Thar: Close-knit enthusiast group

Being a part of the community adds fun to the experience of owning any vehicle. Mahindra Thar owners are a big and close-knit community of off-roading aficionados who regularly organise trips and other off-roading activities with each other, sharing a similar passion for the vehicle.

Mahindra Thar: 4x4 SUV

The Mahindra Thar like its predecessor is a great off-road champ. Off-roaders love the Thar for its capability to conquer various terrains. Its high ground clearance and a 4x4 drivetrain get the vehicle across mud, rocks, and steep hills with ease.

Mahindra Thar: Features

Even if you're not looking to be off-road on a particular day, the interior of the Mahindra Thar gets equipment like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, cruise control and IP54 dust and water-resistant interiors. This makes the Thar a car that you can comfortably take on the office commute as well.

Mahindra Thar: Design

The classic look of the Mahindra Thar gives a nod to its historic past. It has a boxy shape, round headlights, and exposed wheels to the view, all of which make it quite rugged. The design of the Thar evidently takes cues from the predecessor Mahindra Legend.

Mahindra Thar: Removable soft-top

One of the Thar's biggest draws is its soft-top option. With its removable roof, you can get that feeling of having the wind in your hair while driving and getting closer to the outdoors. This is perfect for adventure lovers who enjoy the open road.

Mahindra Thar: Value for money

For its price, the Thar offers a great deal. You get an off-roader, a daily commute vehicle and a style statement at an affordable price tag. This makes it an ideal choice for people who want adventure without spending a bomb.

