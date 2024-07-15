Mahindra five-door Thar Armada SUV spotted undisguised for the first time

HT Auto
Mahindra Thar Armada
The upcoming Mahindra five-door Thar SUV has shed its camouflage, revealing its design details before the official launch expected on August 15, 2024. This highly anticipated addition to the Thar family boasts a distinct front end compared to its three-door sibling. While Mahindra has trademarked various names, the five-door variant is expected to be christened the Mahindra Thar Armada.

The most prominent change lies in the grille. The Mahindra Thar Armada sports a unique six-slot design with a horizontal slat running across, replacing the familiar grille of the three-door model. The round headlights, a signature Thar feature, are now likely equipped with LED projector units for the first time, framed by C-shaped DRLs (Daytime Running Lights). Unlike the three-door version, the five-door Thar features an angled C-pillar.

Also Read : Mahindra five-door Thar leaked - Check how different it is from the standard SUV

However, several design cues remain consistent, including the iconic fender-mounted indicators, classic mirrors, and door handles. Another interesting feature revealed by the spy shot is an inclusion of a 360 degree camera which is hinted at by the camera placed on the door mirrors.

Other expected features

Previous spy shots reveal potential differences between the base and top-end variants of the upcoming Mahindra Thar Armada. The base model might sport basic steel wheels and halogen headlamps for a more utilitarian look, while the top-end variant could offer stylish alloy wheels and modern LED headlamps for enhanced visibility.

Interior features could also vary, with the base variant featuring a smaller infotainment screen and manual air conditioning controls. In contrast, the top-end variant might boast a larger touchscreen similar to the XUV 400 and the comfort of automatic climate control.

Also Read : Looking for an off-roader? Here are reasons to wait for Mahindra Thar Armada

Additionally, a sunroof may be exclusive to the higher-end trims of the Thar Armada. These are just some of the potential discrepancies, and a clearer picture of the features offered in each variant will likely emerge closer to the launch date.

Beyond this, previous spy shots hinted at a fully digital instrument cluster and a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, possibly borrowed from the Mahindra XUV 3XO. Rear AC vents and a potential sunroof might also be included in the feature list.

Powering the Mahindra Thar Armada will likely be a choice between two familiar engines: a 2.2-liter diesel and a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol. The diesel engine, expected to be borrowed and tuned from the Mahindra Scorpio-N, should deliver 174 bhp for a powerful driving experience.

For those seeking a petrol option, the 2.0-liter turbo-petrol promises a spirited 201 bhp. Both engines are likely to be paired with a smooth-shifting 6-speed manual or automatic transmission. While four-wheel drive will likely be standard for enhanced off-road capability, Mahindra might also offer rear-wheel-drive variants to cater to budget-conscious buyers. This two-pronged approach gives consumers the flexibility to choose the Mahindra Thar Armada that best suits their needs and budget.

First Published Date: 15 Jul 2024, 06:30 AM IST
