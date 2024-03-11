Mahindra Thar and Scorpio Classic SUVs get new Stealth Black colour

Mahindra & Mahindra has silently updated the Thar and Scorpio Classic's colour palette by introducing a new exterior shade. Both the SUVs now come available in a new colour, christened Stealth Black, which replaces the homegrown automaker's signature hue Napoli Black. Interestingly, the Stealth Black has hardly any visual difference compared to the Napoli Black. This means the automaker may have just renamed the colour.

With the addition of this new colour, Mahindra Thar is now available in five different exterior shades, while the Scorpio Classic gets four colour options. The Mahindra Thar three-door SUV's five different colour options are Red Rage, Deep Grey, Stealth Black, Everest White and Desert Fury. On the other hand, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic comes available in colour options like Galaxy Grey, Everest White, Stealth Black and Molten Red Rage. Other SUVs from the automaker, including the Scorpio N, XUV700, XUV300 and Bolero Neo come featuring the Napoli Black exterior paint.

Watch: Mahindra Scorpio Classic: First Drive Review

Mahindra is currently working on a five-door variant of the Thar SUV, which would be sold alongside the three-door iteration and will directly challenge the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, which was launched in India last year after being showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. The OEM is currently conducting road tests of the Thar five-door, which is expected to launch soon.

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic was launched in India as the revamped version of the iconic SUV. It is sold in the country alongside the Scorpio N, which carries a heavily redesigned approach compared to the previous generation of Scorpio. The Scorpio Classic SUV is priced between ₹13.59 lakh and ₹17.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in two trims S and S11, the SUV comes sporting a revamped front grille with vertical slats, new projector headlamps and LED daytime running lights, redesigned alloy wheels etc.

