Mahindra Thar 5 Door Spotted Ahead Of Launch, Will Rival Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted ahead of launch, will rival Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Mahindra and Mahindra launched the new-gen Thar back in 2020 and it has been very successful in the Indian market. There is still a huge demand for SUV because of which the waiting period is still long. Having said that, it is not the most practical SUV because of its three-door design. Due to this, some people still prefer other SUVs that are in the market.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 23 Feb 2023, 13:21 PM
A test mule of a 5-door Thar spotted by Vivek Venugopal. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/vivekji05)
One of the biggest rivals to the Thar is the Maruti Suzuki Jimny which will be launched in India in its 5-door avatar. This means that the Jimny will be more practical than the Thar. In fact, Force is also working on a 5-door version of the Gurkha which is also expected to launch this year. However, Mahindra is working on a 5-door version of the Thar. In fact, there have been multiple sightings of the test mule running on our Indian roads.

Now, another test mule has been spotted of the Thar 5-door. From the looks, it looks identical to the 3-door Thar but has a longer wheelbase and a set of rear doors. Mahindra has been testing the 5-door SUV extensively.

It is expected that the Thar 5-door will be unveiled on 15th August, just like the 3-door Thar and the bookings can also be opened. The launch of the SUV can happen a few months later, in October. These are the timelines that Mahindra followed with the 3-door Thar.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: Price, specs and features compared

Mahindra also recently launched the rear-wheel drive version of the 3-door Thar in the Indian market. This made the SUV eligible for lower taxes because of which the starting price of the Thar RWD starts at 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra will also offer a RWD version of the 5-door Thar as there was a test mule spotted without a 4x4 lever.

First Published Date: 23 Feb 2023, 13:21 PM IST
