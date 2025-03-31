Mahindra signs 2,700 crore deal to supply 1,986 Scorpio Pik-Ups to the Indian Army

The Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up will now join the Indian Armed Force. Mahindra Automotive has recently revealed that it has signed a ₹2,700 crore contract with the Indian Armed Force to supply 1986 units of the Scorpio Pik-Up.

Interestingly, with this, the company will now be supplying over 4,000 units of Scorpio Pik-Ups, Scorpio Classic, Scorpio-N, and Bolero Pik-Up 4WDs. Moreover, the Indian Army will also have more than 7000 Mahindra Scorpio SUVs. Earlier in the month, it was announced that 2,978 units of Force Gurkha will be inducted into the Indian Armed Force fleet.

Mahindra Scopio-N Pik-Up: Design and features

Earlier in the year, test mules of the upcoming Scorpio N Pik-up were sighted in India. The company had showcased the concept model in 2023. The test mule indicated that the front fascia of the Scorpio N will be used for the new pick-up truck. So, the LED headlamps along with a projector setup and the new grille along with the twinspeak logo will be there. The muscular flat bonnet and even the C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamps were also identical.

On the single-cab model, the Scorpio N alloy wheels were retained while the dual-cab model came with a set of steel wheels. Both pick-up trucks featured a roll bar that was higher than the truck's height to safeguard the body shell in the event of a rollover.

The Mahindra Scorpio N Pik-Up is also likely to come with Level 2 ADAS, trailer sway control, all-around airbag safety, 5G connectivity, driver fatigue detection and 4Xplore four-wheel drive system.

On the other hand, the interior of the Mahindra Scorpio N Pik-Up is almost identical to that on the Scorpio N which is already available. There is an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The steering wheel and AC controls are the same as Scorpio N. The spied pick-up truck had a manual transmission and there was a handbrake and a front centre armrest too. We don't know what material Mahindra will employ at the moment. For the Scorpio N, they are using soft-touch materials but for the pick-up truck, there might be different materials considering that it will be subject to more abuse.

It is expected that the new pick-up truck will share its engine and transmission with the current-gen Mahindra SUVs. So, we can expect that there would be a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. As standard, there would be a 6-speed manual transmission on offer and customers would also be offered a 6-speed torque converter automatic unit.

