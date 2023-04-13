HT Auto
Mahindra Scorpio, Scorpio-N, Bolero prices hiked. Check by how much

Mahindra and Mahindra has increased the price of Scorpio-N, Scorpio Classic and Bolero SUVs. The price hike comes after the carmaker updated these models to be complaint with the new BS-6 Phase 2 emission norm as well as RDE. The price of the SUVs have gone up by up to 67,000 depending on the model and variant one chooses. The Scorpio-N SUV was launched as the latest flagship from the carmaker last year. The Scorpio Classic was introduced as the redesigned version of the old Scorpio.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Apr 2023, 11:56 AM
Mahindra Scorpio Classic (left) and Bolero (right) are two of the oldest existing models from the carmaker's lineup in the country.
According to the new price list, the biggest hike has been implemented on the Scorpio Classic. Mahindra has increased the price of the SUV by 67,101 while the Scorpio-N has received a price hike of up to 56,000. After the latest revision, the price of the Scorpio-N now starts from 13.05 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 24.51 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Z8 L AT AWD version.

Mahindra had launched the Scorpio-N SUV last year with two engine options. It comes powered with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit that generates 197 bhp of power and 380 Nm of peak torque. Mahindra also offers a 2.2-litre diesel unit that churns out 173 bhp of power and 400 Nm of torque.

Scorpio Classic SUV, which received the bigger hike, will now be available for 13 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. The top-end S11 variant will cost 16.81 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Bolero, one of the oldest existing SUV models in India, is now costlier by up to 30,599. The price of the SUV, popular in rural India, now starts from 9.78 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 10.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant.

Earlier, Mahindra had hiked the prices of other models like XUV700, XUV300 and Thar SUVs after they were updated with BS-6 Phase 2 and RDE compliant engines. All these models come with updated prices from April.

First Published Date: 13 Apr 2023, 11:56 AM IST
TAGS: Scorpio-N Bolero Bolero Scorpio Scorpio Classic Mahindra and Mahindra
