Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV gets safer with this new bold safety addition

Mahindra & Mahindra has finally launched the ADAS-equipped Scorpio-N in India with a starting price tag of ₹21.35 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, the SUV is now equipped with 10 Level 2 ADAS features in its top-spec Z8L guise across both powertrain options. The Indian carmaker has further announced the launch of a new Z8T variant with added features. This will be positioned below the Z8L, priced from ₹20.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8L is available in both six and seven-seater variants with the choice between manual and automatic gearboxes. The SUV can be had in 2WD or 4x4 versions with either a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 2.2-litre diesel mill. Its Level 2 ADAS suite brings 10 features, including forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, high beam assist, smart pilot assist, and traffic sign recognition. The Scorpio-N ADAS is further fitted with exclusive features such as speed limit assist and front vehicle start alert.

The newly-launched Scorpio-N Z8T is positioned midway within the entire Z8 range and is similarly configurable with all available powertrain options. The new variant brings premium features such as a 12-speaker Sony audio system, front camera, front parking sensors, electronic parking brake, and auto-dimming IRVMs. The Z8T further rides on 18-inch diamond-cut alloys and offers creature comforts such as ventilated front seats and a 6-way powered driver’s seat.

Mahindra Scorpio-N variant-wise pricing (ex-showroom) Variant Petrol Diesel MT AT 2WD MT 2WD AT 4WD MT 4WD AT Z8T ₹ 20.29 lakh ₹ 21.71 lakh ₹ 20.69 lakh ₹ 22.18 lakh ₹ 22.80 lakh ₹ 24.36 lakh Z8L (ADAS) 7-seater ₹ 21.35 lakh ₹ 22.77 lakh ₹ 21.75 lakh ₹ 23.24 lakh ₹ 23.86 lakh ₹ 25.42 lakh Z8L (ADAS) 6-seater ₹ 21.60 lakh ₹ 22.96 lakh ₹ 22.12 lakh ₹ 23.48 lakh N/A N/A

Mahindra Scorpio-N: Specifications and performance

The Scorpio-N SUV is available with two engine options, with the 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol making 200 bhp and up to 380 Nm of torque. The 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine is available in two distinct tunes with varying power output figures. The mHawk unit in the Z2 model produces 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, but it can reach 172 bhp and 400 Nm in the Z4 and higher variants. The SUV further offers 4x4 variants with a 4XPLOR terrain management system, but these are limited to the diesel models.

