Mahindra Scorpio-N sunroof leak: How carmaker replied to viral video

Will your sunroof leak if you take your car for a quick wash under a waterfall? A video of Mahindra Scorpio-N's leaking sunroof went viral last week, triggering not only this safety question, but also on the build quality of the SUV. The video showed how the sunroof and roof-mounted speakers inside the Scorpio-N started leaking heavily as it stood under a waterfall, flooding the interiors. Mahindra decided to do a similar test and debunk theories around safety of sunroofs under heavy water pressure as well as the build quality of its vehicle.

06 Mar 2023, 09:32 AM
Mahindra and Mahindra has replied to a viral video of a Scorpio-N's leaking sunroof under a waterfall with a similar video.
The video shows a white Mahindra Scorpio-N reversing under a waterfall, just like the model shown in the viral video. Only this time, the sunroof did not leak and felt like a natural carwash experience in the wild.

Doubts were also raised around the viral video's authenticity by a section on social media who believe the sunroof of the SUV was not closed properly before going under the waterfall. Questions were raised whether it was a deliberate attempt to defame the carmaker. Mahindra seems to have answered all those questions with just one stroke.

Sunroofs have become one of the most sought-after features in modern day cars, especially SUVs. While they do offer some premium quotient, there have been instances of stunts being pulled off using sunroofs. Most popular among them is peeping out of sunroofs on moving vehicles, posing safety risk for occupants.

Watch: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review

Carmakers claim the sunroofs are strong enough to withstand force of water, as powerful as small waterfalls like the one seen in the video. However, it advises to exercise caution as well. Carmakers also advise customers not to use the sunroof as viewing gallery while on the move for their own safety.

As far as the build quality is concerned, there have been very few complaints about leaking sunroofs to bother carmakers in India. While many customers have pointed out quality issues in their own respective Mahindra vehicles, the carmaker shared the video as an assurance that its vehicles with sunroof are indeed okay for such adventures.

