Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup truck interiors spotted ahead of launch

Recently, a pick-up truck based on the Mahindra Scorpio N was spotted in Manali. Now, the interior of the same pick-up truck has been revealed in a new video. The pick-up truck was first unveiled back in 2023 in South Africa. As of now, there is no clarity on the launch timeline of the Scorpio pick-up truck. But we do know that it is a global product and will go on sale in several countries.

From the spy shots, it can be seen that the interior looks very similar to the one found on the Scorpio N that is already on sale. This helps the OEM in saving development and production costs because the part is already being produced for another vehicle that is on sale.

There is an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The steering wheel and the AC controls are identical to Scorpio N. The pick-up truck that was spied was equipped with a manual transmission and there was a handbrake and a front centre armrest as well. We do not know what materials Mahindra will use at this time. For the Scorpio N, they are using soft-touch materials but for the pick-up truck, there might be different materials considering that it will go through more abuse.

The Scorpio N pick-up truck was spotted in single-cab as well as double-cab configurations. The front fascia of the Scorpio N will be incorporated into the design of the new pick-up truck. Consequently, it will feature LED headlamps paired with a projector setup, as well as a new grille adorned with the twinspeak logo. Additionally, the robust flat bonnet and the C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamps will also be similar.

In the single-cab variant, the alloy wheels from the Scorpio N have been retained, while the dual-cab variant features a set of steel wheels. Both pick-up trucks are fitted with a roll bar that exceeds the height of the vehicle, providing protection to the body shell in the event of a rollover. At the rear, the LED headlamps originally showcased on the concept truck have been substituted with halogen units, which are now utilized in the Scorpio Getaway pick-up truck.

