Mahindra Scorpio-N pickup spotted testing again; New details revealed

Mahindra ’s upcoming Scorpio-N-based pick-up truck has been spotted testing once again in India, with the latest sighting coming from Hyderabad. The model was first previewed as the Global Pik Up Vision Concept in South Africa back in 2023, and since then, test mules have surfaced multiple times, indicating steady progress on the project.

Still heavily camouflaged, but details emerging

The latest test vehicle was wrapped in heavy camouflage and still appears some distance away from being production-ready. Even so, a few key design and interior details were visible. The pick-up shows strong road presence, thanks to a large front grille and muscular wheel arches, reinforcing its rugged positioning.

Inside the cabin, the test mule was seen with a digital instrument cluster, a wide moonroof and a front centre armrest similar to the one in the Scorpio N. The rear bench also appeared quite spacious, with proportions suggesting more room than some established rivals, including the Toyota Hilux.

Mahindra Scorpio-N pick-up: Expected features and technology

Mahindra has already confirmed that the production version of the pick-up will get Level 2 ADAS, including semi-automatic parking functionality, along with 5G connectivity. The truck will also feature multiple terrain modes, including Normal, Grass-Gravel-Snow, Mud-Rut and Sand.

The Global Pik Up Vision Concept showcased an extensive list of technologies such as trailer sway control, multiple airbags, driver fatigue detection and Mahindra’s 4Xplore four-wheel-drive system. However, it remains to be seen how many of these features will make it to the final production model.

Mahindra Scorpio-N pick-up: Expected engine and gearbox

The original concept was powered by Mahindra’s Gen-2 mHawk diesel engine, paired with either a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. The latest prototype spotted in Hyderabad was equipped with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

For the production model, the pick-up is expected to share its mechanicals with existing Mahindra SUVs. This could include a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel motor. Transmission options are likely to include a 6-speed manual as standard, with a 6-speed torque converter automatic offered as an option.

Mahindra Scorpio-N pick-up: Single-cab and double-cab versions

Earlier spy shots have confirmed that Mahindra is testing both single-cab and double-cab versions of the pick-up, pointing to multiple configurations for different markets. The two variants can also be differentiated by their wheels. The single-cab version uses alloy wheels similar to the Scorpio N, while the double-cab version has been seen with basic steel wheels.

Both versions feature a roll bar that rises above the cabin roofline, likely added for structural safety during rollovers. At the rear, the production test vehicles appear to use halogen tail-lamps instead of the LED units shown on the concept. These halogen lamps resemble those seen on the older Scorpio Getaway.

Global focus, launch timeline still unclear

Being based on the Scorpio N, the pick-up is expected to share several design elements, including LED projector headlamps, a bold grille with Mahindra’s ‘Twin Peaks’ logo and a flat, prominent bonnet. Together, these elements give it a rugged yet modern look.

While Mahindra has not announced an official launch timeline yet, the continued testing suggests development is progressing well. The company has already indicated that this pick-up is being developed as a global product, with plans to introduce it in multiple international markets once it enters production.

