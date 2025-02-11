Mahindra Scorpio N pick-up spotted in Manali

Mahindra Scorpio N pick-up truck concept was showcased in South Africa back in 2023. Now, the test mule of the pick-up truck has been spotted in Manali while it was on a test. The pick-up truck was spotted in single-cab as well as double-cab configurations. As of now, there ie no clarity on the launch timeline of the Scorpio pick-up truck. But we do know that it is a global product and will go on sale in several countries.

From the spy shots, we can see that the front fascia of the Scorpio N will be used for the new pick-up truck. So, the LED headlamps along with a projector setup and the new grille along with the twinspeak logo will be there. The muscular flat bonnet and even the C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamps were also identical.

On the single-cab version, the alloy wheels from the Scorpio N were carried over whereas the dual-cab version was equipped with a set of steel wheels. Both pick-up trucks were equipped with a roll bar that was taller than the height of the truck itself to protect the body shell in case of a rollover. At the rear, the LED headlamps that were seen on the concept truck are now replaced with halogen units that were doing duty on the Scorpio Getaway pick-up truck.

The concept truck that was showcased was equipped with Level 2 ADAS, trailer sway mitigation, all-around airbag protection, 5G connectivity, driver drowsiness detection and 4Xplore four-wheel drive system.

It is expected that the new pick-up truck will share its engine and transmission with the current-gen Mahindra SUVs. So, we can expect that there would be a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. As standard, there would be a 6-speed manual transmission on offer and customers would also be offered a 6-speed torque converter automatic unit.

