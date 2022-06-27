Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV launched: Highlights

  • Mahindra Scorpio-N comes with a host of updates on the exterior and inside the cabin. It will challenge rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Tata Safari and Toyota Fortuner.
By : Updated on : 27 Jun 2022, 07:37 PM
Mahindra Scorpio-N is completely overhauled in terms of its exterior design language and gets LED headlights, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille, a more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design.

Mahindra Scorpio-N has been officially launched today in India. It comes carrying a significantly different appearance compared to its predecessor and has been built from the grounds-up. It also comes sporting the new twin peak brand logo that debuted on the Mahindra XUV700. The Scorpio-N is set to challenge competitors such as Hyundai Creta, Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, and ...read more

27 Jun 2022, 07:30 PM IST

Mahindra Scorpio-N officially launched; event comes to end 

The launch event of the Mahindra Scorpio-N has come to an end. Read full launch report here. Check out gallery here.

27 Jun 2022, 07:20 PM IST

Add-to-cart will be opened from 5th July

Mahindra has confirmed that the add-to-cart option for the new Scorpio-N will be available from 5th July.

27 Jun 2022, 06:56 PM IST

First 25k buyers can buy the Scorpio-N at introductory prices

Mahindra says only the first 25,000 buyers will be able to buy the SUV at an introductory price, which starts at 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The pricing goes up to 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Scorpio-N is priced between 11.99 lakh and 19.49 lakh.

27 Jun 2022, 06:52 PM IST

Mahindra Scorpio-N price starts at ₹11.99 lakh

Mahindra Scorpio-N's price starts at 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

27 Jun 2022, 06:45 PM IST

Z8 L variant priced at ₹19.49 lakh

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8L variant comes priced at 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

27 Jun 2022, 06:36 PM IST

Plethora of connected features

Scorpio-N gets a wide range of connected car technologies and advanced features onboard. Mahindra claims the SUV comes with more than 70 connected features.

27 Jun 2022, 06:26 PM IST

Lightweight and strong frame

Mahindra Scorpio-N is built on a rigid architecture.

27 Jun 2022, 06:23 PM IST

Best-in-class body roll

Mahindra Scorpio-N is claimed to come with a best-in-class body roll.

27 Jun 2022, 06:14 PM IST

Longer and wider than Scorpio

New Mahindra Scorpio-N is 206 mm longer, 97 mm wider and has a 70 mm extra wheelbase compared to the Mahindra Scorpio. Also, it comes with improved high-speed stability and structural rigidity.

27 Jun 2022, 06:06 PM IST

Safety on focus

Mahindra Scorpio-N gets a feather-light electronic power steering, four disc brakes, six airbags, ESC, driver drowsiness detection, collapsible steering system and ABS with EBD.

27 Jun 2022, 06:03 PM IST

What's the design inspiration?

The toned muscle of an athlete is the main inspiration behind Mahindra Scorpio-N's exterior design.

27 Jun 2022, 06:02 PM IST

Wide powertrain options

Mahindra Scorpio-N gets both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol motor is a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine that produces 200 PS power and 380 Nm torque. The diesel motor is a 2.2-litre mHawk engine putting out 175 PS and 400 Nm in its higher state of tune. The transmission options include a six-speed MT, as well as a six-speed AT with first-in-class shift-by-cable technology.

27 Jun 2022, 05:59 PM IST

Captain seats for the first time

Mahindra Scorpio-N received the captain seats, which ensures a comfortable seating experience for the occupants at second row.

27 Jun 2022, 05:57 PM IST

Mahindra Scorpio grew 26% in first five years

Mahindra Scorpio claims to have changed the Indian SUV space. The SUV witnessed 26 per cent growth in the first five years after being introduced in 2002.

27 Jun 2022, 05:42 PM IST

Bookings commence on 30th July

Mahindra to start bookings for the new Scorpio-N from 30th July at the dealerships and online as well. The customers will have two-weeks window of amending bookings.

27 Jun 2022, 05:39 PM IST

Feature packed cabin

Mahindra Scorpio-N comes with a feature-packed cabin that gets a Sony sound system with 12 speakers, a 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It is claimed to have the biggest sunroof in its segment. The rich coffee black leatherette seats offer ample seating comfort.

27 Jun 2022, 05:34 PM IST

Highest command seating

Mahindra claims the Scorpio-N comes with the highest command seating position, forward visibility and off-road capability. This SUV is claimed to have six per cent better visibility for the driver compared to other D segment SUVs.

27 Jun 2022, 05:33 PM IST

Mahindra Scorpio-N is ready to be launched

27 Jun 2022, 05:27 PM IST

A butch and muscular SUV

Mahindra Scorpio-N appears butch and muscular. The SUV gets pronounced wheel arches, a huge flat bonnet and a stepped-up roof similar to the current Scorpio. The chrome belt line appears like the sting of a Scorpio as it rises up the D-pillar. The new twin-barrel headlamps and swiping turn indicators, sting-like LED DRLs surrounding the fog lamps enhance its premiumness and style quotient.

27 Jun 2022, 05:08 PM IST

Mahindra Scorpio-N is built on a new body-on-frame platform

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N is internally codenamed Z101 and it is built on a new body-on-frame platform.

27 Jun 2022, 04:58 PM IST

Mahindra Scorpio-N first glimpse

Mahindra Scorpio-N is ready to be unveiled in a few hours. Here is the first glimpse of the car right from the venue before its unveiling.

27 Jun 2022, 04:26 PM IST

Mahindra Scorpio-N to be available in five trims

Mahindra Scorpio-N will be available in five trim options – Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L.

27 Jun 2022, 04:23 PM IST

Mahindra Scorpio-N won't replace Scorpio

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N will go on sale alongside the existing Mahindra Scorpio, which is set to be called Scorpio Classic. The new SUV has been internally codenamed as Z101.

27 Jun 2022, 04:04 PM IST

A revised appearance

Mahindra Scorpio-N comes with a completely overhauled exterior design language, Especially the front profile has been completely revamped. It gets LED projector headlights, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille with vertical chrome garnished slats, a more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design. New LED taillights too come with a redesigned approach.

First Published Date: 27 Jun 2022, 04:04 PM IST
