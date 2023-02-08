HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mahindra Scorpio N Launched In South Africa, Prices Start From 21.95 Lakh

Mahindra Scorpio-N launched in South Africa, prices start from 21.95 lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the made-in-India Scorpio-N SUV in the South African market. The new generation Mahindra Scorpio-N is available in three variants - Z4, Z8 and Z8L and prices start from 465,000 Rand to 590,000 Rand (about Rs. 21.95 lakh to 27.82 lakh). The new Scorpio-N will be sold alongside the older generation Scorpio in South Africa, much like in India.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 08 Feb 2023, 14:53 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Mahindra Scorpio-N for South Africa is available only with a diesel engine and automatic transmission
The Mahindra Scorpio-N for South Africa is available only with a diesel engine and automatic transmission
The Mahindra Scorpio-N for South Africa is available only with a diesel engine and automatic transmission
The Mahindra Scorpio-N for South Africa is available only with a diesel engine and automatic transmission

The Mahindra Scorpio-N for South Africa is available only with the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine which develops 172 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with only a 6-speed automatic transmission. The turbocharged petrol engine and the manual transmission are not on sale in the market. The Scorpio-N gets rear-wheel drive as standard on the SUV, while 4x4 is available as an option. Mahindra is also offering only the seven-seater version of the model.

Also Read : Mahindra Scorpio-N scores big in GNCAP crash test, gets 5-star rating

The Mahindra Scorpio-N for South Africa only gets the seven-seater version with 3 variants on offer
The Mahindra Scorpio-N for South Africa only gets the seven-seater version with 3 variants on offer
The Mahindra Scorpio-N for South Africa only gets the seven-seater version with 3 variants on offer
The Mahindra Scorpio-N for South Africa only gets the seven-seater version with 3 variants on offer

Other features on the SUV remain the same including the LED DRLs and taillights, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstered seats, 12-speaker Sony sound system, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the AdrenoX connected car technology. Since this is the diesel version, it also gets multiple driving modes - Zip, Zap and Zoom - and different terrain modes.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Mahindra Scorpio-n (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio-n
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹11.99 - 19.49 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio Classic (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
2184 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15 kmpl | 130 bhp
₹11.99 - 15.49 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mahindra Scorpio
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15 kmpl
₹11.99 - 18.83 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Punch Ev
| Electric | Automatic
₹12 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

On the safety front, the Mahindra Scorpio-N is yet another five-star rated offering by the Global NCAP. The SUV gets six airbags, TPMS, Attention Assist, ABS with EBD, ESC, all four disc brakes, and more. The Scorpio-N is built at Mahindra’s manufacturing facility in Chakan, Maharashtra for domestic and export markets.

First Published Date: 08 Feb 2023, 14:53 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Scorpio N Mahindra Scorpio Mahindra Mahindra South Africa
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
56% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 268 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
17% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 312 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 329 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 529 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Budget_2023
Budget 2023: What it brings for Indian auto industry
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
Altroz_Racer_Front_1673618857875
These five cars from Tata Motors need India launch ASAP
Royal_Enfield_Scram_2
Royal Enfield Scram 411 is the more affordable version of Himalayan
Jimny_10_1673503346346
Jimny is rocking Maruti Suzuki's booking meter

Latest News

Ather Energy opens 100 experience centres, will double in next six months
Ather Energy opens 100 experience centres, will double in next six months
In pics: New BMW X6 with a hybridized engine offers a power-packed performance
In pics: New BMW X6 with a hybridized engine offers a power-packed performance
Mahindra Scorpio-N launched in South Africa, prices start from ₹21.95 lakh
Mahindra Scorpio-N launched in South Africa, prices start from 21.95 lakh
Tata Motors continues EV segment dominance despite sales drop by 17% in January
Tata Motors continues EV segment dominance despite sales drop by 17% in January
In pics: BMW X5 gets a performance boost
In pics: BMW X5 gets a performance boost

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city