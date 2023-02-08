Mahindra Scorpio-N launched in South Africa, prices start from ₹21.95 lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the made-in-India Scorpio-N SUV in the South African market. The new generation Mahindra Scorpio-N is available in three variants - Z4, Z8 and Z8L and prices start from 465,000 Rand to 590,000 Rand (about Rs. 21.95 lakh to ₹27.82 lakh). The new Scorpio-N will be sold alongside the older generation Scorpio in South Africa, much like in India.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N for South Africa is available only with the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine which develops 172 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with only a 6-speed automatic transmission. The turbocharged petrol engine and the manual transmission are not on sale in the market. The Scorpio-N gets rear-wheel drive as standard on the SUV, while 4x4 is available as an option. Mahindra is also offering only the seven-seater version of the model.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N for South Africa only gets the seven-seater version with 3 variants on offer

Other features on the SUV remain the same including the LED DRLs and taillights, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstered seats, 12-speaker Sony sound system, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the AdrenoX connected car technology. Since this is the diesel version, it also gets multiple driving modes - Zip, Zap and Zoom - and different terrain modes.

On the safety front, the Mahindra Scorpio-N is yet another five-star rated offering by the Global NCAP. The SUV gets six airbags, TPMS, Attention Assist, ABS with EBD, ESC, all four disc brakes, and more. The Scorpio-N is built at Mahindra’s manufacturing facility in Chakan, Maharashtra for domestic and export markets.

